'Are You Paying For Entire Building?' Bengaluru Man's ₹16,883 Electricity Bill For 3BHK Flat Stuns Internet; Netizens Enraged

A Bengaluru resident has turned to Reddit after receiving a staggering electricity bill of ₹16,883, questioning whether such charges are typical in the city. The bill, generated through the BESCOM app and payable by February 18, has sparked debate online about what qualifies as “normal” power consumption in a 3 BHK apartment.

Usual usage, unusual amount?

The resident explained that four people live in the 3 BHK flat. Their daily electricity usage includes one air conditioner running for about 5–7 hours, a 650W gaming PC, a small induction cooktop, an air fryer, and four ceiling fans operating through the day.

Despite this setup, the user said their monthly bills usually range between ₹5,000 and ₹9,000. This sudden spike to nearly ₹17,000 has left them confused and concerned.

“I don’t think it should be anywhere near this high,” the user wrote, asking fellow Redditors if such a bill is common in Bengaluru and how they could report a possible discrepancy.

Reddit reacts: “Definitely not normal”

The post quickly attracted responses from other users who shared their own experiences with electricity expenses in Bengaluru.

One commenter noted that their family of four pays around ₹2,000 per month, despite using one AC during summer and running a water motor. Another user suggested that, based on the appliances mentioned, the bill should not exceed ₹4,000 under normal circumstances.

Some also advised the resident to double-check if they were being billed for shared amenities or common building areas. Others suggested keeping a closer eye on flatmates’ electricity consumption, hinting that unnoticed usage could be contributing to the spike.

Comments

What could cause such a high electricity bill?

In Bengaluru, electricity charges depend on slab rates, which increase as consumption rises. A sharp jump in units consumed, whether due to faulty meters, incorrect readings, or higher-than-usual appliance usage, can significantly inflate the bill. Common reasons for unexpected surges include:

-Meter reading errors

-Defective appliances drawing excess power

-Shared connections with other flats

-Water heaters or motors running longer than usual

-Crossing into higher tariff slabs

Air conditioners and high-performance gaming PCs, in particular, can consume substantial electricity if used consistently.