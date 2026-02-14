MMRDA Was WARNED? Metro Slab In Mulund Falls Just Days After Authorities Fact-Check X User Over Cracked Pillar On LBS Marg | X

Mumbai: A major accident was reported in Mumbai's Mulund West on Saturday, February 14, after a large concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg, near the Johnson & Johnson and Oberoi premises. Though there are no immediate reports of fatalities, but some people are feared to have sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, this accident came just a few days after an MMRDA fact-checked a social media user on X who had warned about the cracks on the slab near Mulund's LBS Marg. "Don’t wait for a tragedy to cry. Report it. Repost it. Make it reach the authorities. Big Crack spotted on Metro Pillar - Mulund"

Though it is not known if the same slab collapsed, the question arises as MMRDA had assured safety and said, "The structure is safe and structurally sound, and there is no cause for concern."

What Had MMRDA Say Fact-checking the User On X?

In an official post on X, it said, "The structure seen in this post is a beam over Portal Pier P189 on LBS Marg, Mulund (West), where a precast beam segment connects with a cast-in-situ portion over the pier. A construction joint at this location is a normal and approved engineering practice. During concreting, foam sheets were temporarily used to seal shutter gaps and prevent leakage of cement slurry. What appeared in the photographs were remnants of this foam material, not structural cracks."

"These remnants were identified, removed, and surface-finished by grinding during the night of 07 February 2026 (Saturday). The structure is safe and structurally sound, and there is no cause for concern," it had said.

Slamming the X user, MMRDA warned, "the post seems to either be a misguided or a deliberate attempt to spread panic. Requesting people not to spread misinformation and panic. Also flagging off the post for spreading misinformation."