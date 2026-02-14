Mumbai: MMRDA First Statement After Under-Construction Metro 4 Slab Falls On Vehicles In Mulund West

Mumbai: MMRDA First Statement After Under-Construction Metro 4 Slab Falls In Mulund West |

Mumbai: Following an incident in Mulund on Saturday, where a portion of a concrete parapet segment from the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 corridor fell onto vehicles below, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide details.

— MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) February 14, 2026

In its post, the MMRDA said the incident occurred at around 12.15 pm near Pier P196 on the Rajiv (Milan) stretch of the Metro Line 4 project, close to the Mulund Fire Station. A part of the parapet segment fell from a height and struck a passing auto-rickshaw.

The agency further informed that two individuals were injured in the incident and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The MMRDA also added that the metro project team was immediately sent to the site and is currently carrying out relief operations and securing the area in close coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and disaster management authorities.

About the Incident

According to the latest information, one died and three others were injured person when a large concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg in Mulund West near the Johnson & Johnson and Oberoi premises on Saturday, February 14.

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2026

The slab reportedly fell directly onto cars and an autorickshaw passing below. An auto driver and a woman were reported to be trapped under the debris, leading an immediate emergency response.

