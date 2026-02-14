 Mumbai: MMRDA First Statement After Under-Construction Metro 4 Slab Falls On Vehicles In Mulund West
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MMRDA First Statement After Under-Construction Metro 4 Slab Falls On Vehicles In Mulund West

Mumbai: MMRDA First Statement After Under-Construction Metro 4 Slab Falls On Vehicles In Mulund West

A concrete parapet segment from the under-construction Metro Line 4 corridor fell near Pier P196 in Mulund on Saturday, injuring two persons. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority said the incident occurred around 12:15 pm and hit a passing auto-rickshaw. Authorities have launched relief operations and secured the area with civic and disaster teams.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: MMRDA First Statement After Under-Construction Metro 4 Slab Falls In Mulund West |

Mumbai: Following an incident in Mulund on Saturday, where a portion of a concrete parapet segment from the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 corridor fell onto vehicles below, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide details.

In its post, the MMRDA said the incident occurred at around 12.15 pm near Pier P196 on the Rajiv (Milan) stretch of the Metro Line 4 project, close to the Mulund Fire Station. A part of the parapet segment fell from a height and struck a passing auto-rickshaw.

The agency further informed that two individuals were injured in the incident and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Read Also
Mumbai Horror: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Concrete Slab From Under-Construction Metro 4 Falls On...
article-image

The MMRDA also added that the metro project team was immediately sent to the site and is currently carrying out relief operations and securing the area in close coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and disaster management authorities.

FPJ Shorts
'Hope He's Recovering...': Salman Agha Shuns Rivalry, Wishes Abhishek Sharma Speedy Recovery Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC 26 Match
'Hope He's Recovering...': Salman Agha Shuns Rivalry, Wishes Abhishek Sharma Speedy Recovery Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC 26 Match
'Superb Talent': Artist Turns Gauhati University's Damaged Wall Into Stunning Deer Mural; Viral Video Wins Internet
'Superb Talent': Artist Turns Gauhati University's Damaged Wall Into Stunning Deer Mural; Viral Video Wins Internet
Metro Line 4 Slab Collapse Slows Traffic Movement On Mulund’s LBS Road
Metro Line 4 Slab Collapse Slows Traffic Movement On Mulund’s LBS Road
'We'll See Tomorrow...': Salman Agha Unsure Of Handshake During IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match Despite Mohsin Naqvi Request
'We'll See Tomorrow...': Salman Agha Unsure Of Handshake During IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match Despite Mohsin Naqvi Request

About the Incident

According to the latest information, one died and three others were injured person when a large concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg in Mulund West near the Johnson & Johnson and Oberoi premises on Saturday, February 14.

The slab reportedly fell directly onto cars and an autorickshaw passing below. An auto driver and a woman were reported to be trapped under the debris, leading an immediate emergency response.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Metro Line 4 Slab Collapse Slows Traffic Movement On Mulund’s LBS Road
Metro Line 4 Slab Collapse Slows Traffic Movement On Mulund’s LBS Road
'No Understanding Of Economics': Piyush Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Tariff Provisions In India-US...
'No Understanding Of Economics': Piyush Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Tariff Provisions In India-US...
Mumbai: MHADA To Roll Out 5,000 Affordable Homes In Upcoming Lottery, Possession By 2027–29
Mumbai: MHADA To Roll Out 5,000 Affordable Homes In Upcoming Lottery, Possession By 2027–29
'Life Has No Value Under BJP Regime': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt After Mumbai Metro 4 Slab Falls...
'Life Has No Value Under BJP Regime': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt After Mumbai Metro 4 Slab Falls...
Mumbai: MMRDA First Statement After Under-Construction Metro 4 Slab Falls On Vehicles In Mulund West
Mumbai: MMRDA First Statement After Under-Construction Metro 4 Slab Falls On Vehicles In Mulund West