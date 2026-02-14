 Mumbai Horror: Concrete Slab Of Under-Construction Metro 4 Pillar Falls On Auto-Rickshaw & Car In Mulund West, 3-4 Injured; Terrifying Visuals Surface
A large concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg in Mulund West on Saturday. An autorickshaw driver and a woman were reportedly trapped under the debris and rescued by emergency teams. Traffic was severely disrupted as authorities began assessing the cause and extent of injuries.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
Mumbai: A major accident was reported in Mumbai's Mulund West on Saturday after a large concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg, near the Johnson & Johnson and Oberoi premises.

The slab reportedly fell directly onto cars and an autorickshaw passing below. An auto driver and a woman were reported to be trapped under the debris, leading an immediate emergency response.

Videos from the crash site show harrowing visuals of the crushed car and the auto. The rickshaw driver, in a bloodied state, can be seen being pulled out from below the slab.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot, while traffic on the busy arterial road was severely affected. Authorities are assessing the cause of the collapse and the extent of injuries.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

