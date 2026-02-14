Mumbai Horror: Concrete Slab Of Under-Construction Metro 4 Pillar Falls On Auto-Rickshaw & Car In Mulund West, 3-4 Injured; Terrifying Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A major accident was reported in Mumbai's Mulund West on Saturday after a large concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg, near the Johnson & Johnson and Oberoi premises.

The slab reportedly fell directly onto cars and an autorickshaw passing below. An auto driver and a woman were reported to be trapped under the debris, leading an immediate emergency response.

Portion of metro rail pillar collapses in Mulund in north-east Mumbai, 3-4 persons feared injured: Officials. pic.twitter.com/PupNDkTyEn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2026

Mumbai Metro Line 4 concrete slab has fallen on cars below on LBS Marg Mulund West near Johnson & Johnson/Oberoi pic.twitter.com/keIOJ4TYse — Rahul (@rahulrsawant) February 14, 2026

⛔️ News coming in of a Slab of Mumbai Metro 4 falling on an Autorickshaw opposite Kenvue. Pretty scary visuals. Further details awaited.

Pic : @sagarjpurohit @MMMOCL_Official what safety protocols are you following ??? pic.twitter.com/NdYfaoAaCZ — मुलुंड info (@mulund_info) February 14, 2026

Metro Slab falls on Autorickshaw & Car opposite Oberoi Towers Mulund Mumbai @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/TDfY5n31LS — INDIA 2047 (@iSM2407) February 14, 2026

Videos from the crash site show harrowing visuals of the crushed car and the auto. The rickshaw driver, in a bloodied state, can be seen being pulled out from below the slab.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot, while traffic on the busy arterial road was severely affected. Authorities are assessing the cause of the collapse and the extent of injuries.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.