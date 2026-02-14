Mumbai Metro Line 2B, Line 9 Phase I And Mira–Bhayander Flyover Likely To Open In March After Budget Session

Metro Line 2B and Line 9 Phase I stretches near Chembur and Mira Road gear up for public operations alongside the phased opening of the Mira–Bhayander flyover | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 13: Phase I sections of Metro Line 2B, Metro Line 9 and the Mira–Bhayander flyover are likely to be opened to the public in March, after the conclusion of the state budgetary session, sources said.

Metro Line 2B Phase I details

For Metro Line 2B, Phase I covers a 5.4-km stretch between Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankhurd, with five stations—Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale.

The section has received safety certification from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) and is expected to improve east–west connectivity in the city.

Once the entire 23.6-km Metro Line 2B corridor with 20 stations becomes operational, it will connect with key transport systems, including the Western and Eastern Express Highways, suburban rail networks, the Monorail and other metro corridors such as Lines 2A, 3 and 4.

Delays and expected impact

The elevated corridor has faced several challenges, including utility shifting, traffic constraints and disruptions during the pandemic, leading to delays beyond the original December 2025 target. When fully operational, the metro line is expected to reduce travel time along the corridor by up to 75 per cent.

Metro Line 9 Phase I readiness

Metro Line 9 Phase I is also set to open, with trial runs completed on the 4.973-km stretch between Dahisar (East) and Kashigaon in Mira Road. The section has received CMRS certification, making the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) technically ready to commence passenger services.

The corridor is expected to ease congestion for Mira Road commuters who currently rely on overcrowded suburban trains and congested roads, and provide improved connectivity for long-distance suburban travellers and airport access.

Mira–Bhayander flyover phased opening

In addition, the Mira–Bhayander flyover will be operationalised in phases, starting with one lane in each direction beyond Golden Nest Circle, in line with the approved design and site conditions. The flyover is part of Metro Line 9 and is a key component of the corridor’s integrated double-decker transport system.

