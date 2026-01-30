Mumbai Infra News: MMRDA To Review Safety Measures At Mira-Bhayandar Flyover After Lane Transition Sparks Debate

X

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to re-evaluate safety measures at the newly constructed Mira-Bhayandar flyover following widespread public concern over a sudden transition from four lanes to two lanes, which many commuters fear could increase the risk of accidents.

The flyover, built along Mira-Bhayandar Road near Metro Line 9, passes over the heavily congested Golden Nest Circle, a key junction where five major roads converge. Visuals of the flyover circulating on social media received criticism, with users flagging the narrowing of lanes as potentially dangerous, particularly given the high traffic volume in the area.

In response to the concerns, traffic and road safety experts visited the site on Thursday to study the design and suggest corrective measures. Officials said several safety interventions are now being considered.

“Preliminarily, traffic calming measures such as rumble strips, crash barriers and adequate signage are being considered along this stretch,” an MMRDA official said. “Structural changes are also being examined to make the flyover safer to navigate. One option is to replace part of the dividing median with kerb stones, but a final decision will be taken in consultation with experts,” an official said as quoted by the Indian Express.

While construction of the double-decker flyover is nearing completion, officials acknowledged that the introduction of additional safety measures could delay its opening. The flyover was originally scheduled to open alongside Metro Line 9.

Clarifying its position amid the controversy, the MMRDA has maintained that the lane transition is not a design flaw but a result of a phased construction plan designed to accommodate future expansion.

MMRDA Responds To Controversy:

In a statement issued on Tuesday through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the authority explained that the flyover has been planned as a 2+2 lane structure integrated with Metro Line 9. At present, two lanes are connected to Bhayandar East, while the remaining two lanes are intended to connect to Bhayandar West by crossing the Western Railway tracks in a later phase.

The flyover does not “suddenly narrow.” The transition from 4 lanes to 2 lanes is not a design flaw, but is based on available road width constraints, and future network planning.



According to the MMRDA, the Bhayandar East arm of the flyover has been completed first due to construction sequencing and land availability. As a result, the four-lane stretch currently transitions into two lanes, with the two outer lanes temporarily ending until the Bhayandar West arm is constructed.

“The flyover has been designed keeping in mind future construction,” the authority said, adding that once the western arm is completed, traffic movement will be evenly distributed across all four lanes.

MMRDA officials further stated that the flyover is aimed at easing congestion at Golden Nest Circle, a chronic traffic choke point due to the convergence of multiple arterial roads.

