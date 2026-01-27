 Mira-Bhayandar’s ‘Strange’ Flyover: 4-Lane Road Suddenly Shrinks To 2 Lanes As Video Goes Viral, Sparks Public Debate
A newly constructed flyover linking Mira Road and Bhayandar has drawn sharp criticism after a viral video showed it narrowing abruptly from four lanes to two. Citizens say the design has created a traffic bottleneck and safety risks, with authorities yet to issue an official response.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
A viral video shows the Mira Road–Bhayandar flyover narrowing from four lanes to two, triggering traffic snarls and public criticism | X

Mira-Bhayandar, Jan 27: A newly constructed flyover, intended to decongest traffic in Mira-Bhayandar, has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Citizens and netizens are expressing disbelief over the flyover’s peculiar design, raising serious questions about administrative planning.

Video of flyover goes viral

A video of the flyover, which connects Mira Road to Bhayandar, is currently going viral. The footage clearly shows that the bridge begins with a grand four-lane width. However, upon reaching the middle of the flyover, the road suddenly narrows, tapering down to just two lanes at the other end.

Bottleneck defeats purpose of flyover

Typically, flyovers are built to ensure the smooth and rapid flow of traffic. However, this specific design has created a bottleneck situation. When vehicles travelling at high speeds from the four-lane section suddenly merge into the narrow two-lane stretch, it leads to long traffic snarls and increases the risk of accidents.

Public criticism and satire

Local residents and social media pages have taken satirical swipes at the project. Citizens are asking, “What kind of engineering is this?” While some have labelled it as “zero-planning management,” others are mockingly referring to the bridge as an “engineering marvel.”

Speculation over design constraints

Speculation suggests that the bridge may have been designed this way due to ongoing Metro construction in the area and land availability constraints. However, there are fears that instead of solving traffic woes, the situation will become more complicated until the bridge widening is fully completed.

As of now, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has not issued an official reaction regarding the matter.

