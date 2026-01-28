Unseasonal Rain Returns To Mumbai, Second Spell This Month

The IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, advising citizens to take necessary precautions. |

Several parts of Mumbai and nearby regions experienced unexpected rainfall on Tuesday morning, marking the second episode of unseasonal rain in the city this month. Light rain was reported across the island city and suburban areas. The city had been under cloudy skies since Monday, creating conditions conducive to the morning showers.

Rain Compared to Earlier Showers

Mumbai had earlier recorded moderate to heavy, unseasonal showers on January 1. In comparison, Tuesday’s rainfall was relatively light and short-lived, with most areas witnessing brief drizzle rather than sustained showers.

IMD Issues Weather Alert

A civic official said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning around 7 am, forecasting light rainfall over Mumbai and adjoining Thane district. A yellow alert was subsequently issued for a three-hour period, advising citizens to remain cautious and take necessary precautions.

