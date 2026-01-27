BMC Mayor Post Row: Samajwadi Party, NCP Shut Out Of Statutory Panels; AIMIM Emerges Big Gainer

Samajwadi Party, NCP Shut Out Of Statutory Panels; AIMIM Emerges Big Gainer |

In a major political setback, two key parties—the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—will be completely excluded from all statutory committees. However, the Ajit Pawar–led NCP faction will be accommodated with representation on one special committee. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will secure membership across three statutory committees and one special committee. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), despite having just eight corporators, will emerge as a major beneficiary, earning representation on all statutory and special committees.

Six-Seat Rule Explained

Parties that secure six or more seats in the BMC House are eligible to appoint a group leader and are entitled to proportional representation on both statutory and special committees. In the 2026 civic elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) with 65 seats, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 29 seats, and the Congress with 24 seats. Other smaller parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the NCP—divided between the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions with 2, 1, and 3 seats respectively—failed to meet the six-seat threshold. This effectively ends their claim to a group leader position or any representation on key statutory committees such as the Standing, Improvement, Education, and BEST Committees, leaving them sidelined from crucial decision-making within the civic body.

Mahayuti Tightens Grip

The chairmanship of key statutory committees will fall firmly into the hands of the BJP–Shinde Sena Mahayuti alliance, consolidating their control over the civic body. Shiv Sena (UBT)- 65 seats, as the largest party in the opposition, will secure representation on four statutory and six special committees. The MNS, with six corporators, will gain seats on the Standing, Improvement, Education Committees, and one special committee. Meanwhile, the AIMIM has made a surprising impact by winning eight seats in the civic elections, earning representation on every statutory and special committee—including the influential Tree Authority—ensuring the party has a voice in all major civic decisions.

Contrast With 2017

In the 2017 civic elections, the United NCP secured nine seats, the MNS won seven, and the SP captured six. Their performance crossed the six-seat threshold, allowing each party to appoint a group leader, maintain a party office at the BMC headquarters, and gain representation on statutory as well as select special committees, giving them a tangible influence over civic decision-making.

