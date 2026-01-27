 'Why Hasn't Mayor Formed In Chandrapur, Latur Yet?' CM Fadnavis Hits Back At Opposition Over Delay In Mayor’s Elections, Explains Reasons
'Why Hasn't Mayor Formed In Chandrapur, Latur Yet?' CM Fadnavis Hits Back At Opposition Over Delay In Mayor's Elections, Explains Reasons

'Why Hasn't Mayor Formed In Chandrapur, Latur Yet?' CM Fadnavis Hits Back At Opposition Over Delay In Mayor’s Elections, Explains Reasons

Addressing criticism over the delay in Mumbai mayoral elections, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the process involves reservation and registration before polls can happen, and questioned the opposition over similar delays in Chandrapur and Latur. He said critics have “nothing left to do but criticise”. The BMC mayoral poll may take place in the first week of February.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Amid delays in the election of Mumbai Mayor, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, January 27, hit back at the opposition, questioning why mayoral elections have not been held in Chandrapur and Latur yet, adding that it has “nothing left to do except criticise.” The CM further explained the process that follows and accused the opposition of politicising the issue.

The CM's statement came as the recently held Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) brought Mahayuti comprising the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde) in power of the civic body, however, the two allies are yet to reach a consensus on the mayor’s post. The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the BMC, has asserted its claim to the mayor’s post. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde maintained that the post should go to a Shiv Sena corporator, citing the centenary year of Bal Thackeray.

While interacting with the media, Fadnavis said the opposition has been selectively targeting the ruling alliance and questioned, "In Chandrapur and Latur, the opposition has people, right? Why haven't you elected a mayor there yet?"

He further explained that the mayoral election follows a defined process. "There is a program for it. First, there is a reservation. After the reservation, there is a registration. After that, things happen. The opposition has nothing left to do but criticise us."

BMC Elections 2026

In the civic elections held on January 15, the BJP won 89 seats in the BMC, while Shiv Sena secured 29, taking the alliance past the halfway mark of 114 required to control India's largest and richest civic body. The Shiv Sena (UBT), which ruled the civic body for 25 years since 1997 as an undivided political party, won 65 seats, while its allies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), won 6 and 1 seat, respectively.

Mayoral poll likely in February

Meanwhile, the lottery draw for the reservation of the mayor’s post was completed on January 22, clearing the way for the election of a woman mayor from the general category. As per an earlier FPJ report, civic sources said the mayoral election is likely to be held in the first week of February once registration and procedural formalities are completed.

