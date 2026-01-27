Mumbai Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Condemns 'Filthy Remarks' Against Amruta Fadnavis By Singer Anjali Bharti |

Mumbai: Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Kishori Pednekar has strongly condemned singer Anjali Bharti for allegedly making obscene and derogatory remarks about Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis.

Taking to X, Pednekar, speaking on behalf of the Shiv Sena UBT women’s wing, said, “On behalf of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) women’s wing, we strongly condemn the filthy and extremely offensive language used by singer Anjali Bharti against Amruta Fadnavis, wife of the Honourable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.”

The controversy triggered widespread outrage on social media after Bharti’s remarks, allegedly made while speaking on the issue of rape, went viral. The comments were criticised across party lines for being vulgar, misogynistic and crossing all limits of decency.

Chitra Wagh Slams Anjali Bharti

Joining the condemnation, Maharashtra BJP women’s wing president Chitra Wagh also slammed Anjali Bharti and demanded strict action. Wagh said such statements amount to encouraging violence against women and cannot be justified in the name of freedom of expression. She called the remarks 'disgusting and dangerous' and said legal action must be taken to set an example.

Former Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also criticised Bharti, calling her statement shameful. He said atrocities against women must be opposed, but such language and incitement are unacceptable. In another post, Nirupam alleged that the remarks were made while standing in front of a photograph of Dr B R Ambedkar, calling it a disturbing sign of social degradation.

Anjali Bharti is known as a self-styled rebellious singer and Buddhist follower. She runs a YouTube channel titled ‘Didi Anjali Bharti’, which has around 5.75 lakh subscribers and over 1,500 videos, many of them based on Dr B R Ambedkar and social issues.

