Republic Day 2026: Shivaji Park To BMC HQ, 77th R-Day Celebrated With Grand Fervour In Mumbai; Videos

Mumbai marked the 77th Republic Day on Monday with solemn ceremonies, disciplined parades and widespread public participation, as visuals from key locations across the city captured the spirit of patriotism and unity from early morning onwards.

From iconic public grounds to civic and transport hubs, Republic Day celebrations unfolded across Mumbai, reflecting both ceremonial discipline and civic pride.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participates in 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Shivaji Park. pic.twitter.com/buajtzKvfY — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2026

Shivaji Park: CM Leads Republic Day Ceremonies With Parade Inspection:

Visuals from Shivaji Park show Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saluting the Tricolour after the flag was hoisted, alongside officials and participants gathered at the historic ground to mark Republic Day. A sense of patriotism and duty was evident as those present stood in disciplined formation during the ceremony. Following the flag hoisting, the Chief Minister was seen inspecting the parade as the band played, adding to the ceremonial atmosphere.

The inspection was followed by a well-coordinated march past, with contingents moving in synchrony and saluting the flag in unison, underscoring discipline, preparation and unity.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, unfurls the National Flag at BMC Headquarters pic.twitter.com/SgVeecmwWW — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2026

BMC Headquarters: Tricolour Unfurled At Iconic Civic Building In Fort:

Visuals from outside the iconic Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Fort show BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani unfurling the National Flag as part of Republic Day celebrations in Mumbai.

Following the flag hoisting, civic officials and staff were seen standing in attention and saluting the Tricolour, reflecting solemn observance and respect for the national occasion. The historic BMC building provided a symbolic backdrop to the ceremony, underlining the role of civic institutions in upholding democratic values.

The visuals also capture tricolour balloons being released, rising into the sky as the ceremony concluded, adding a festive touch to the otherwise formal proceedings and marking the occasion with a moment of collective pride.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam unfurls the national flag at the BJP Mumbai Dadar Headquarters on the occasion of 77th Republic Day pic.twitter.com/9dLDZ79a3C — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2026

BJP Headquarters: Flag Hoisting At Party Office In Dadar

Visuals from the BJP Mumbai headquarters in Dadar show BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam unfurling the National Flag as part of Republic Day celebrations.

The visuals capture the moment of flag hoisting, with party leaders and workers standing still and in attention as the national anthem played. Many were seen singing along, lending a solemn and collective tone to the ceremony.

The observance reflected disciplined participation at the party office, as attendees paid tribute to the Constitution and the values it represents while marking the national occasion.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Central Railway celebrates Republic Day with the hoisting of the national flag at its premises. pic.twitter.com/QOHtCjI5Qu — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2026

Central Railway: Flag Hoisting And March Past Outside CSMT

Visuals from outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) show Republic Day celebrations organised by Central Railway, with the National Flag being unfurled as part of the ceremony.

The visuals further capture a march past taking place outside the historic railway station, with participants moving in an orderly formation. The backdrop of CSMT added to the ceremonial setting as the march past unfolded in a disciplined manner.

The observance highlighted the participation of essential public services in Republic Day celebrations, with the visuals reflecting order, coordination and respect for the national occasion.

