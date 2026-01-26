 Thane: Kalyan Traffic Police Constable Brutally Assaulted For Stopping Wrong-Way Driver
Thane: Kalyan Traffic Police Constable Brutally Assaulted For Stopping Wrong-Way Driver

A Kalyan traffic constable was brutally assaulted by three men after stopping their car for driving the wrong way at a busy junction. The attackers abused, punched, and tore his uniform before fleeing. The injured constable is receiving treatment, while police have formed special teams to track down the accused. The incident and video sparked outrage in the police force.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Kalyan: A traffic police constable was brutally assaulted by three persons after he questioned them for driving on the wrong side at a busy junction in Kalyan West. The assault, which left the constable injured and his uniform torn, has sparked outrage within the police force, especially as the accused remain unidentified despite the vehicle number and video evidence being available.

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 10 pm on January 24 at Durgadi Chowk, one of the busiest traffic intersections in Kalyan West. Traffic constable Vilas Suresh Bhagit, 33, who has been serving with the Kalyan City Traffic Branch for the past six months, was deployed to regulate traffic along with other personnel due to heavy congestion in the area.

Police said an Innova car bearing registration number MH-05-CA-0400, metallic silver-gold in colour, was seen moving against the flow of traffic from Wadheghar Chowk towards Durgadi Chowk, worsening the jam. When Bhagit stopped the vehicle and objected to the traffic violation, the occupants allegedly reacted aggressively.

article-image

According to the complaint, the driver and two other men, aged between 25 and 30 years, got out of the car, abused the constable and questioned his authority. The situation quickly escalated, with the driver allegedly grabbing Bhagit from behind while another accused assaulted him repeatedly with punches. The third attacker reportedly caught hold of the constable’s collar, tore open his uniform by ripping off the buttons, and struck him on the chest and abdomen.

The attackers fled the scene after the assault, leaving the injured constable at the junction. Bhagit was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Videos of the assault have since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread condemnation and anger within police circles. Senior police inspector Shankar Singh Gaud said special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused.

