Republic Day 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Unfurls Tricolour In Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Says' Maharashtra To Remain Growth Engine Of India'; VIDEOS

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed patriotic fervour and ceremonial grandeur on Monday as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unfurled the national flag at Shivaji Park in Dadar during the state-level celebrations marking the 77th Republic Day. The event was held amid tight security and attended by senior government officials, police personnel, and citizens.

Addressing the gathering after the flag-hoisting ceremony, Chief Minister Fadnavis extended Republic Day greetings to the people of Maharashtra and the nation. “I pray that our Republic and democracy remain strong and everlasting,” he said, paying tribute to the framers of the Indian Constitution. The Chief Minister expressed deep respect for Dr B R Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly, stating that they gifted India one of the world’s finest constitutions.

Fadnavis said India is progressing rapidly on the global stage and is steadily moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. “India is being recognised as a major global economic power, and the foundation of this progress lies in our democracy and Constitution,” he said. He highlighted that the principles of freedom, equality and fraternity, deeply rooted in India’s ancient traditions, are enshrined in the Constitution, reflecting values propagated by Lord Buddha.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s contribution to the nation, the Chief Minister said the state has emerged as a growth engine for India. He noted that recent investment agreements worth Rs 30 lakh crore signed in Davos would further accelerate the state’s development. “Maharashtra will not slow down; it will continue to move forward,” he stated.

Fadnavis Speaks On Farmers' Welfare & Development

Fadnavis also spoke about the government’s focus on farmers’ welfare, stating that substantial assistance has been extended to ensure their prosperity. He said the state is working towards a drought-free Maharashtra through river-linking projects aimed at making every region water-secure. Development initiatives such as the Samruddhi Expressway and the proposed Shaktipeeth Highway were cited as key infrastructure projects driving economic growth.

The Chief Minister highlighted achievements in renewable energy, stating that Maharashtra has set a global record in providing solar-powered agricultural pumps. Welfare schemes such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana and various farmer-centric initiatives are aimed at inclusive development, he added.

Republic Day Celebrations At BMC Headquarters

Meanwhile, the 77th Republic Day was also marked with ceremonial honours at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, where the Municipal Commissioner hoisted the national flag in the presence of senior civic officials and staff, reaffirming the city’s commitment to constitutional values and democratic principles.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/