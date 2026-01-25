Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals

75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals | Representational Image

Mumbai: On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, medals have been announced for 75 officers and personnel of the Maharashtra Police. Among them, 12 officers from the Mumbai Police have been selected for the honour. Prominent awardees include Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Region) Mahesh Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (Northern Region) Rajiv Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Wireless) Balkrishna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Purushottam Karad, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mahesh Tavde, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Cyrus Irani, among others.

This year, 31 Gallantry Medals have been awarded to police officers and personnel, all belonging to the Gadchiroli district, in recognition of their exceptional bravery in anti-Naxal operations.

On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, medals were announced for officers and personnel from the police, fire services, home guards, and correctional services across the country. A total of 874 police personnel nationwide will receive the President’s Medals, including 75 from Maharashtra. Of these, 31 will receive Gallantry Medals, four will be honoured for Distinguished Service, and 40 will receive medals for Meritorious Service.

Distinguished Service Medals

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to:

Mahesh Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police

Balkrishna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police

Cyrus Irani, Assistant Commissioner of Police

Vitthal Kubde, Assistant Commissioner of Police

Gallantry Medals – Gadchiroli

The 31 police personnel from Gadchiroli district who will be honoured for gallantry include:

Amol Fadtare, Vasudev Madavi, Madhukar Naitam, Santosh Naitam, Vilas Potret, Vishwanath Sadmek, Dnyaneshwar Tore, Dilip Sadmek, Ramsu Narote, Anandarao Usendi, Raju Chavan, Arun Meshram, Nitesh Veladi, Mohan Usendi, Sandeep Vasake, Kailas Kovase, Harisad Kuliyeti, Kishor Talande, Anil Alam, Narendra Madavi, Akash Uike, Raju Pusli, Mahesh Jakerkar, Rupesh Kodape, Mukesh Sadmek, Ghissu Atram, Atul Madavi, Vishwanath Madavi.

Posthumous Gallantry Medals will be awarded to Sudhar Veladi and Kare Atram.

Meritorious Service Medals

The 40 Maharashtra Police personnel to receive the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service include:

Rajiv Jain, Sudhir Hiremath, SP Sheila Saile, SP Mohan Dahikar, DCP Purushottam Karad, Kiran Patil, Neelam Vhavale, Avinash Shilimkar, Gajanan Shelke, ACP Mahesh Tavde, Vijay Mahulkar, Sameer Salunke, Parag Pote, Dayanand Gawde, Pushpalata Dighe, Sunil Shinde, Suvarna Shinde, Anant Mali, Mahendra Kore, Kailas Barabhai, Vijay Mohite, Bharat Sawant, Narendra Raut, Satish Nimbalkar, Afzal Khan, Pradeep Sawant, Subhash Salvi, Pramod Waghmare, Vijaykumar Shinde, Vikram Navarkhede, Vijay Devre, Manoj Gujar, Ajay Sawant, Gangadhar Ghumre, Sanjay Shelar, Mahadev Khandare, Rajkumar Tolanure, Babasaheb Dhakane, Shivdas Futane and Suresh Sonawane.

