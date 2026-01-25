 Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRepublic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals

Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals

Notably, all 31 Gallantry Medals have been awarded to officers and personnel from the Gadchiroli Police, marking a significant achievement for the district. Last year, Maharashtra did not receive a single gallantry medal, but this year the state has secured a record 31 gallantry awards, all for exceptional acts of bravery in anti-Naxal operations.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals | Representational Image

Mumbai: On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, medals have been announced for 75 officers and personnel of the Maharashtra Police. Among them, 12 officers from the Mumbai Police have been selected for the honour. Prominent awardees include Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Region) Mahesh Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (Northern Region) Rajiv Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Wireless) Balkrishna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Purushottam Karad, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mahesh Tavde, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Cyrus Irani, among others.

This year, 31 Gallantry Medals have been awarded to police officers and personnel, all belonging to the Gadchiroli district, in recognition of their exceptional bravery in anti-Naxal operations.

On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, medals were announced for officers and personnel from the police, fire services, home guards, and correctional services across the country. A total of 874 police personnel nationwide will receive the President’s Medals, including 75 from Maharashtra. Of these, 31 will receive Gallantry Medals, four will be honoured for Distinguished Service, and 40 will receive medals for Meritorious Service.

Read Also
Republic Day 2026: Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts In Official Gift Box From Indian High Commission In...
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals
Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here Are 3 Never Before Records Indian Team Could Achieve In The Tournament
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here Are 3 Never Before Records Indian Team Could Achieve In The Tournament
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 25: Virani Family Shocked As Gautam Represents Ranvijay Against Sister Pari
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 25: Virani Family Shocked As Gautam Represents Ranvijay Against Sister Pari
IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Hindi Commentary Debut In Guwahati
IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Hindi Commentary Debut In Guwahati

Distinguished Service Medals

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to:

Mahesh Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police

Balkrishna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police

Cyrus Irani, Assistant Commissioner of Police

Vitthal Kubde, Assistant Commissioner of Police

Gallantry Medals – Gadchiroli

The 31 police personnel from Gadchiroli district who will be honoured for gallantry include:

Amol Fadtare, Vasudev Madavi, Madhukar Naitam, Santosh Naitam, Vilas Potret, Vishwanath Sadmek, Dnyaneshwar Tore, Dilip Sadmek, Ramsu Narote, Anandarao Usendi, Raju Chavan, Arun Meshram, Nitesh Veladi, Mohan Usendi, Sandeep Vasake, Kailas Kovase, Harisad Kuliyeti, Kishor Talande, Anil Alam, Narendra Madavi, Akash Uike, Raju Pusli, Mahesh Jakerkar, Rupesh Kodape, Mukesh Sadmek, Ghissu Atram, Atul Madavi, Vishwanath Madavi.

Posthumous Gallantry Medals will be awarded to Sudhar Veladi and Kare Atram.

Meritorious Service Medals

The 40 Maharashtra Police personnel to receive the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service include:

Rajiv Jain, Sudhir Hiremath, SP Sheila Saile, SP Mohan Dahikar, DCP Purushottam Karad, Kiran Patil, Neelam Vhavale, Avinash Shilimkar, Gajanan Shelke, ACP Mahesh Tavde, Vijay Mahulkar, Sameer Salunke, Parag Pote, Dayanand Gawde, Pushpalata Dighe, Sunil Shinde, Suvarna Shinde, Anant Mali, Mahendra Kore, Kailas Barabhai, Vijay Mohite, Bharat Sawant, Narendra Raut, Satish Nimbalkar, Afzal Khan, Pradeep Sawant, Subhash Salvi, Pramod Waghmare, Vijaykumar Shinde, Vikram Navarkhede, Vijay Devre, Manoj Gujar, Ajay Sawant, Gangadhar Ghumre, Sanjay Shelar, Mahadev Khandare, Rajkumar Tolanure, Babasaheb Dhakane, Shivdas Futane and Suresh Sonawane.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals
Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals
Maharashtra Cyber Police Warn Citizens On Fake RTO Apps, Online Job Scams And WhatsApp Ghost Pairing
Maharashtra Cyber Police Warn Citizens On Fake RTO Apps, Online Job Scams And WhatsApp Ghost Pairing
Four Uddhav Thackeray Faction Corporators Go ‘Not Reachable’ In KDMC; Missing Complaint Filed,...
Four Uddhav Thackeray Faction Corporators Go ‘Not Reachable’ In KDMC; Missing Complaint Filed,...
Shinde Sena–UBT Tie-Up In Barshi Against BJP Sparks Row, Party Says It’s Local MLA’s Decision
Shinde Sena–UBT Tie-Up In Barshi Against BJP Sparks Row, Party Says It’s Local MLA’s Decision
Uddhav Thackeray Rules Out Support To Shinde Sena In KDMC, Directs UBT Corporators To Sit In...
Uddhav Thackeray Rules Out Support To Shinde Sena In KDMC, Directs UBT Corporators To Sit In...