Republic Day 2026: Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts In Official Gift Box From Indian High Commission In Singapore- Check What's Inside |

Andhra Pradesh’s rich handloom and handicraft heritage is set to gain international spotlight as the Indian High Commission in Singapore has selected traditional AP crafts as official gifts for Republic Day celebrations this year. The move marks a significant milestone for the state’s artisans and reflects the growing global appreciation for Andhra Pradesh’s art forms.

State Handlooms and Textiles Minister S. Savitha expressed delight over the development, stating that the selection highlights the rising international demand for AP’s traditional crafts. She informed that the Indian High Commission has placed an order for 400 specially curated gift boxes through Lepakshi, the state-run handicrafts emporium.

TAKE A LOOK:

What's inside the box?

Each gift box will feature an assortment of iconic Andhra Pradesh handicrafts, including Sita Devi leather puppetry, an elephant-shaped baggage tag, hand-painted elephant artefacts, and intricately designed coasters showcasing indigenous art styles. These thoughtfully curated items aim to represent the cultural depth and craftsmanship of the state.

According to the minister, interest in Andhra Pradesh handicrafts has witnessed a notable surge since the state’s cultural tableau secured third place at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi last year.

Savitha revealed that the government plans to expand Lepakshi’s presence internationally. “The government has decided to establish Lepakshi showrooms overseas to widen market access for our artisans and ensure sustainable livelihoods,” she said. At present, 19 Lepakshi showrooms are operational at state and national levels.