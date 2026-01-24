India's Got Its Own Funicular Railway Service At Haji Malang Fort; Here's How You Can Take It & Reduce Your Two-Hour Climb To Shri Malanggad To 10 Mins |

Haji Malang Fort in Thane’s Kalyan has emerged as a major attraction for devotees and travellers with the launch of a new funicular railway service, making access to the shrine and fort a much easier way. The project aims to improve connectivity while offering a unique travel experience amid scenic mountains.

The funicular railway begins at the base of the fort and takes visitors to the top in just minutes, replacing the lengthy 2 to 3-hour trek that involves climbing over 2,500 rock-cut steps. This development is expected to benefit elderly visitors, children, and people with health concerns who previously found the climb challenging.

WATCH VIDEO:

Spanning 1.2 kilometres, the railway is claimed to be the largest funicular service in India. The system operates using cables, with carriages moving up and down the slope. With an incline of 33 degrees, the train climbs approximately 300 to 400 metres, offering passengers sweeping views during the short yet memorable ride.

How much does it cost?

Each train consists of two bogeys and can carry up to 90 passengers at a time. The round-trip ticket has been priced at Rs 150, making it an affordable and convenient option for most visitors.

How to reach Haji Malang Gad?

Haji Malang Fort is located around 20 kilometres from Kalyan railway junction. Tourists can reach the base via bus number 45, auto-rickshaws, or private vehicles. Earlier, the only way to reach the top was by climbing the long flight of steps, but the newly launched funicular railway now provides a seamless alternative.

The best time to visit Haji Malang Fort is between October and February, when the weather remains pleasant and suitable for sightseeing. With this new service, the historic fort and revered dargah are expected to witness a surge in tourist footfall in the coming months.