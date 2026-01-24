 VCCCI's Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 In Mumbai Goes On Wheels This Republic Day- Know When To Visit, Timings & Major Highlights
VCCCI’s Annual Vintage Car Fiesta returns to Mumbai from January 24–26 at WTC, Cuffe Parade, showcasing over 185 vintage cars and 50 two-wheelers. Highlights include a 100-year Rolls-Royce Phantom showcase and a rare 1915 Ford. The public exhibition is on January 25, followed by a Republic Day road safety rally on January 26.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Complimenting the timeless charm of Mumbai, the Annual Vintage Car Fiesta by Vintage & Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI) is back in the city, taking their iconic wheels on the streets for the public's view. This year, the festival brings more than 185 cars and around 50 two-wheelers in their exhibition at the World Trade Centre (WTC), Cuff Parade, Mumbai, in a three-day-long event from January 24 to 26.

"It is more than an exhibition," said Nitin G. Dossa, Chairman and one of the proud owners of vintage cars showcased at the exhibition. As he said, the exhibition is truly not just an ordinary display but a tribute to the rich heritage and legacy of vintage gold, which is being maintained carefully & passionately by generational families and automobile lovers.

The event is being presented by JK Tyres, who are recognised for their long-standing and unwavering support of mobility, motorsport, and road safety initiatives in India. In association with the Indian automotive tyre manufacturer company, the festival brings together the finest curators and their mechanical masterpieces.

100 Years of the Rolls-Royce Phantom

The 2026 edition marks a historic global milestone, celebrating 100 years of the legendary Rolls-Royce Phantom, with India’s largest-ever Phantom Centenary Showcase. Renowned industrialist and globally respected automobile collector Mr. Yohan Poonawalla will present an extraordinary lineup of seven Rolls-Royce Phantom models, tracing nearly a century of automotive excellence.

16 rare and significant automobiles from Poonawala's internationally acclaimed private collection, including the Ferrari 458 Aperta, Ferrari Pista, and Ferrari Portofino, will also be showcased at the exhibition.

111-year-old oldest car from 1915

For the first time, the festival featured one of the oldest cars, a chauffeur-driven Ford from 1915. The owner of the car, Siddhartha Khona, revealed that the car is still in running condition, and he drove it all the way to the festival. 111 years old and still ruling the streets with its charm, this one truly stole the show.

Another highlight of the event will be the historic homecoming of the iconic 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I (17EX). Once owned by Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu & Kashmir, this iconic automobile has now returned to India after 95 years, symbolising a moment of national pride.

Event schedule & when to visit:

Saturday, 24 January 2026 - Inaugural Ceremony & Concours Judging - Entry by Invitation Only (Participants, VIPs, Dignitaries & Media)

Sunday, 25 January 2026 - Public Exhibition - Open to all - Children below 15 years: Free entry (School/College ID required) - Tickets available on www.district.in

Monday, 26 January 2026 - Republic Day Road Safety Drive - Route: Cuffe Parade – Worli – Return to Churchgate (Dispersal)

How to reach VCCCI's Vintage Car Fiesta?

VCCCI's Vintage Car Fiesta is happening at the iconic World Trade Cantre, Cuff Parade in Mumbai. One can reach the destination via private vehicle or bus and taxi from Churchgate & Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway stations. The closest metro station to the venue, on eight minutes walk, is Mumbai Metro Aqua Line's Cuff Parade.

