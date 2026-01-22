Mumbai This Weekend: From Harsh Gujral Live To Lollapalooza 2026, Here's How You Can Plan Your Long-Republic Day Getaway |

Mumbai is all set for an action-packed long weekend as Republic Day falls on Monday, giving the city the perfect plan to step out, unwind, and soak in culture, music, comedy, and celebration. From soulful wellness festivals and global music concerts to Pride parties, vintage cars, and stand-up comedy, there’s something happening for Mumbaikars with all kinds of taste this weekend.

Here’s a roundup of what you can do in Mumbai this long Republic Day weekend:

India Soul Fest 2026

Mumbai is set to experience a soulful weekend as India Soul Fest arrives at Phoenix Palladium on January 24 and 25, 2026. This two-day festival is a thoughtfully curated celebration of wellness, creativity, music, and conscious living.

When: January 24 & 25, 2026

Where: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel

Lollapalooza India 2026

One of the biggest global music festivals is back in Mumbai. Lollapalooza India 2026 returns for its fourth edition on January 24 and 25 at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse. With over 40 artists performing across four massive stages and more than 20 hours of live music, the festival promises high-energy performances and bold line-ups.

When: January 24 & 25, 2026

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

Pride Night In Mumbai

Kicking off the celebrations early on Thursday, Monkey Bar, Bandra is hosting QPOP! – The Pride Edit on January 22. The night promises packed dance floors, unapologetic self-expression, and infectious energy especially for LGBT+ community. DJ Gaurav will be performing on the floor while guests can sip on Monkey Bar’s signature cocktails.

When: January 22, 2026

Where: Monkey Bar, Bandra

Harsh Gujral Live In Mumbai

If laughter is on your weekend list, stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral is performing live in Mumbai on January 23. Known for his sharp humour and crowd interactions, Gujral promises a one-and-a-half-hour comedy set packed with laughs at Yashwantrao Chavan Theatre.

When: January 23, 2026 | 7:30 PM

Where: Yashwantrao Chavan Theatre, Mumbai

Vintage Car Fiesta 2026

Car enthusiasts and history lovers can head to the VCCCI Annual Vintage Car Fiesta, Mumbai’s iconic vintage car event. The exhibition will take place on January 25, followed by a grand rally on Republic Day, January 26. Hosted at the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade, the event will showcase beautifully preserved historic cars, with public entry open for the exhibition on Sunday.

When:

• Exhibition: January 25, 2026

• Rally: January 26, 2026

Where: World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade