 Talwiinder, Hanumankind Surprise Fans At Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai; Day 2 Ends With Linkin Park's Iconic Performance - WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleTalwiinder, Hanumankind Surprise Fans At Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai; Day 2 Ends With Linkin Park's Iconic Performance - WATCH

Talwiinder, Hanumankind Surprise Fans At Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai; Day 2 Ends With Linkin Park's Iconic Performance - WATCH

Indian singers Talwiinder and Hanumankind made a surprise appearance at Lollapalooza India 2026 on January 25, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Day 2 ended with a historic performance by iconic rock bandLinkin Park, who made their Mumbai debut.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Lollapalooza India 2026 |

Lollapalooza India 2026 had a historic and emotional end on Sunday, January 25, as Linkin Park finally made their Mumbai debut, delivering a performance that fans will remember for years to come. Held at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Day 2 unfolded with bigger crowds, louder singalongs and a palpable sense of anticipation that built steadily through the evening.

Hanumankind joins Rudy Mukta on stage

After a high-energy opening, festival-goers arrived early on Sunday, sporting edgy fits, festival merch and drinks in hand, ready for what promised to be a memorable night. The second day kicked off powerfully with Rudy Mukta and a surprise appreance by rapper Hanumankind, whose jaw-dropping set immediately set the tone. Transeffect and Tolou followed, keeping the energy high with immersive beats that had early attendees locked in.

Read Also
Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai Day 2 Kicks Off: Calum Scott, Bloodywood Dazzle On Stage, Thousands Of...
article-image

Singer Gini brought a soulful shift to the afternoon, filling the venue with emotional vocals and slower moments that allowed the crowd to catch its breath. As daylight faded, the excitement surged. Calum Scott, Pacifist and Bunt followed with high-impact sets, pushing the crowd into full festival mode.

FPJ Shorts
Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away; Fans Shocked
Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away; Fans Shocked
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Slams AIMIM Over 'Green Mumbra' Remark, Questions National Contribution | Video
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Slams AIMIM Over 'Green Mumbra' Remark, Questions National Contribution | Video
Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green
Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green
Operation Sahyadri Checkmate: DRI Busts Mobile Mephedrone Lab Camouflaged As Poultry Farm; Drugs Worth ₹55 Crore Seized
Operation Sahyadri Checkmate: DRI Busts Mobile Mephedrone Lab Camouflaged As Poultry Farm; Drugs Worth ₹55 Crore Seized

Beyond global acts, Indian band Bloodywood from New Delhi had the stage roaring with their metal rock and indie hits. The four member group delivered a high-octane stage that fans will never forget.

Read Also
Punjabi Singer Talwiinder Joins Kehlani At Mumbai Concert: Duo Perform Together On Lollapalooza 2026...
article-image

Talwiinder arrives with Disha, joins Kehlani on stage

One of the most headline-making moments came when American singer-dancer Kehlani graced the stage with her signature energy and sultry ensemble. Soon after her electrifying moves and raw vocals, Punjabi singer Talwiinder joined her and sang 'Haseen', leaving the crowd visibly stunned and excited.

After his surprise moment on stage, Talwiinder was spotted walking hand-in-hand with rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani, subtly confirming his relationship which no one saw coming.

Linkin Park makes Mumbai debut

By the time night fell, the grounds were packed, noticeably more crowded than Day 1, as fans gathered for the moment they had been waiting for. When Linkin Park finally took the stage, the roar from the audience said it all.

Making their Mumbai debut, after Bangalore, as part of the From Zero World Tour, the rock band sang their global hits and new tracks, including Numb, Somewhere I Belong, What I've Done, Papercut and many more. With a fresh lineup featuring Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain, the performance marked a powerful new chapter for the band, one that balanced legacy with renewal.

Read Also
Linkin Park Debuts In Mumbai! Legendary Rock Band Takes Over Lollapalooza India 2026 With Their...
article-image

While Linkin Park had the crowd screaming and crying, Nucleya kept the other stage busy with his unmissable energy and a chart-busting tracks.

Clearly Lollapalooza India 2026 wrapped up with some of the most viral moments, surprise guests and historic performances which will go down in history.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 26th, 2026 To February 1st, 2026 For All...
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 26th, 2026 To February 1st, 2026 For All...
Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green
Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green
Republic Day Parade By Dogs; Furry Canines Walk With Tri-Colour Flag & Specially Made Vehicles |...
Republic Day Parade By Dogs; Furry Canines Walk With Tri-Colour Flag & Specially Made Vehicles |...
Talwiinder, Hanumankind Surprise Fans At Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai; Day 2 Ends With Linkin Park's...
Talwiinder, Hanumankind Surprise Fans At Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai; Day 2 Ends With Linkin Park's...
Republic Day 2026: Embracing Ayurveda For A Stronger Atmanirbhar Bharat
Republic Day 2026: Embracing Ayurveda For A Stronger Atmanirbhar Bharat