Talwiinder, Hanumankind Surprise Fans At Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai; Day 2 Ends With Linkin Park's Iconic Performance - WATCH

Lollapalooza India 2026 |

Lollapalooza India 2026 had a historic and emotional end on Sunday, January 25, as Linkin Park finally made their Mumbai debut, delivering a performance that fans will remember for years to come. Held at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Day 2 unfolded with bigger crowds, louder singalongs and a palpable sense of anticipation that built steadily through the evening.

Hanumankind joins Rudy Mukta on stage

After a high-energy opening, festival-goers arrived early on Sunday, sporting edgy fits, festival merch and drinks in hand, ready for what promised to be a memorable night. The second day kicked off powerfully with Rudy Mukta and a surprise appreance by rapper Hanumankind, whose jaw-dropping set immediately set the tone. Transeffect and Tolou followed, keeping the energy high with immersive beats that had early attendees locked in.

Singer Gini brought a soulful shift to the afternoon, filling the venue with emotional vocals and slower moments that allowed the crowd to catch its breath. As daylight faded, the excitement surged. Calum Scott, Pacifist and Bunt followed with high-impact sets, pushing the crowd into full festival mode.

Beyond global acts, Indian band Bloodywood from New Delhi had the stage roaring with their metal rock and indie hits. The four member group delivered a high-octane stage that fans will never forget.

Talwiinder arrives with Disha, joins Kehlani on stage

One of the most headline-making moments came when American singer-dancer Kehlani graced the stage with her signature energy and sultry ensemble. Soon after her electrifying moves and raw vocals, Punjabi singer Talwiinder joined her and sang 'Haseen', leaving the crowd visibly stunned and excited.

After his surprise moment on stage, Talwiinder was spotted walking hand-in-hand with rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani, subtly confirming his relationship which no one saw coming.

Linkin Park makes Mumbai debut

By the time night fell, the grounds were packed, noticeably more crowded than Day 1, as fans gathered for the moment they had been waiting for. When Linkin Park finally took the stage, the roar from the audience said it all.

Making their Mumbai debut, after Bangalore, as part of the From Zero World Tour, the rock band sang their global hits and new tracks, including Numb, Somewhere I Belong, What I've Done, Papercut and many more. With a fresh lineup featuring Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain, the performance marked a powerful new chapter for the band, one that balanced legacy with renewal.

While Linkin Park had the crowd screaming and crying, Nucleya kept the other stage busy with his unmissable energy and a chart-busting tracks.

Clearly Lollapalooza India 2026 wrapped up with some of the most viral moments, surprise guests and historic performances which will go down in history.