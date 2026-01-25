 Linkin Park Debuts In Mumbai! Legendary Rock Band Takes Over Lollapalooza India 2026 With Historic Performance - Watch
Linkin Park Debuts In Mumbai! Legendary Rock Band Takes Over Lollapalooza India 2026 With Historic Performance - Watch

Linkin Park Debuts In Mumbai! Legendary Rock Band Takes Over Lollapalooza India 2026 With Historic Performance - Watch

Linkin Park delivered a once-in-a-lifetime performance as they made their Mumbai debut at Lollapalooza India 2026 on January 23. Headlining Day 2 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the band performed hits like Numb, Papercut and What I’ve Done, with fireworks and visuals amplifying the emotional night for thousands of fans.

Mumbai witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime musical moment on Sunday, January 23, as legendary rock band Linkin Park finally made their debut in the city at iconic Lollapalooza India 2026, held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Headlining Day 2 of the global music festival, the band took over the city in front of thousands of roaring fans, many of whom screamed, danced and cried along to every word, turning the night into a musical celebration.

Linkin Park takes over Mumbai!

As Linkin Park hit the stage, the atmosphere exploded. Even before their stage appearance, Indian fans should, “Linkin Park, Linkin Park, Linkin Park!!,” clearly exuding the energy that the band is known for. The group gave a headline-making performance with superhits like Numb, Somewhere I Belong, What I've Done, Papercut and many more, leaving the crowd visibly overwhelmed and euphoric. Fireworks lit up the Mumbai sky, while bursts of fire, smoke and striking visual spectacles played out across massive LED screens, perfectly synced with the music.

Phone lights shimmered across the racecourse as fans sang in unison, some in tears, others jumping and headbanging, all united by music that has soundtracked their lives for decades.

The Mumbai show, after their Bangalore concert, was part of the band’s From Zero World Tour, following the release of their 2024 comeback album From Zero. While the tour marks a new chapter for the group, the performance stayed rooted in the sound and emotion that defined Linkin Park for generations, blending nostalgia with reinvention.

More about the band

Formed in 1996, Linkin Park remains one of the most influential rock bands of the last three decades, known for fusing alternative rock, metal and electronic elements with deeply personal, cathartic lyrics. Their current lineup features Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain, carrying the band’s legacy forward.

For Indian fans who grew up listening to anthems like Numb, In the End and Crawling, seeing Linkin Park live on home ground was surreal.

