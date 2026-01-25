Punjabi Singer Talwiinder Joins Kehlani At Mumbai Concert: Duo Perform Together On Lollapalooza 2026 Stage - Watch

Punjabi singer Talwiinder joined American singer-dancer Kehlani on the Day of Lollapalooza India 2026 at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday, January 25, 2026. As soon as Talwiinder came on stage the crowd erupted. He hugged Kehlani and performed his superhit song 'Haseen'.
Watch the video below:
Read Also
Linkin Park Debuts In Mumbai! Legendary Rock Band Takes Over Lollapalooza India 2026 With Historic...
Kehlani graced the stage with her signature energy and sultry ensemble, showing sizzling moves and raw vocals that kept the locals on their footsteps the whole time.
While the stage was electric, the surprise element came when Kehlani performed one of her unreleased song, which fans now can't wait for it.
FPJ Shorts
Uddhav Thackeray Rules Out Support To Shinde Sena In KDMC, Directs UBT Corporators To Sit In Opposition
Rajasthan’s Largest Biological Park To Come Up In Alwar Near Sariska
Happy Republic Day 2026: 25+ Best Wishes & Messages To Share With Friends And Family
Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Demands White Paper On Davos MoUs, Seeks Transparency On Investment And Job Creation Claims