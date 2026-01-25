Punjabi Singer Talwiinder Joins Kehlani At Mumbai Concert: Duo Perform Together On Lollapalooza 2026 Stage - Watch

FPJ

Punjabi singer Talwiinder joined American singer-dancer Kehlani on the Day of Lollapalooza India 2026 at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday, January 25, 2026. As soon as Talwiinder came on stage the crowd erupted. He hugged Kehlani and performed his superhit song 'Haseen'.

Watch the video below:

Kehlani graced the stage with her signature energy and sultry ensemble, showing sizzling moves and raw vocals that kept the locals on their footsteps the whole time.

While the stage was electric, the surprise element came when Kehlani performed one of her unreleased song, which fans now can't wait for it.