 Punjabi Singer Talwiinder Joins Kehlani At Mumbai Concert: Duo Perform Together On Lollapalooza 2026 Stage - Watch
Punjabi singer Talwiinder performed with American artist Kehlani at the Day 2 of Lollapalooza 2026.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
Punjabi singer Talwiinder joined American singer-dancer Kehlani on the Day of Lollapalooza India 2026 at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday, January 25, 2026. As soon as Talwiinder came on stage the crowd erupted. He hugged Kehlani and performed his superhit song 'Haseen'.

