Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai Day 2 Kicks Off: Calum Scott, Pacifist Dazzle On Stage, Thousands Of Fans Await For Linkin Park | FPJ

Lollapalooza India 2026 is riding high on its festival high as Day 2 unfolded with even bigger crowds, louder singalongs and an unmistakable buzz in the air at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday, January 25. After a high-energy opening day, the second day of the festival kicked off on a grander scale, with fans arriving early, dressed in edgy fits, drinks in hand, and excitement levels soaring.

Day 2 began on a powerful note with Rudy Mukta delivering a jaw-dropping opening set that set the tone for the hours ahead. Transeffect and Tolou followed soon after, keeping the momentum alive with pulsating beats and immersive sounds that had early attendees glued to the stages. Singer Gini brought a refreshing shift in mood, filling the grounds with soulful vocals and emotional depth, drawing in fans who swayed and sang along.

FPJ

As the day progressed, the energy only intensified. Calum Scott emerged as one of the standout performers of the evening, captivating the massive crowd with his heartfelt tracks and powerful voice. Pacifist and Bunt also delivered show-stealing sets, turning the racecourse into a sea of dancing bodies and raised phones. The Day 2 crowd was noticeably larger than Day 1, adding to the electric atmosphere as festival-goers hopped from stage to stage, soaking in the music and the moment.

FPJ

All eyes are now on the night’s most anticipated act, legendary rock band Linkin Park. Set to perform at 7:55 pm, the band is making its Mumbai debut, a moment fans have been waiting decades for.

FPJ

With emotions running high and history about to be made, Lollapalooza India 2026 Day 2 is shaping up to be nothing short of unforgettable.