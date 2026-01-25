 Mumbai's Vintage Cars Festival Features India's Oldest Ford Model From 1915 Still In Running Condition, 'I Drove It All The Way From Juhu', Says The Owner
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai's Vintage Cars Festival Features India's Oldest Ford Model From 1915 Still In Running Condition, 'I Drove It All The Way From Juhu', Says The Owner

Mumbai's Vintage Cars Festival Features India's Oldest Ford Model From 1915 Still In Running Condition, 'I Drove It All The Way From Juhu', Says The Owner

A 111-year-old Ford Model T from 1915 has become the star attraction at Mumbai’s Vintage Car Fiesta 2026. Owned by Siddharth Khona, the historic car stunned visitors after arriving under its own power from Juhu. Khona said it is one of India’s oldest running Fords, with parts still sourced from the US.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai's Vintage Cars Festival Features India's Oldest Ford Model From 1915 Still In Running Condition, 'I Drove It All The Way From Juhu', Says The Owner |

Mumbai’s ongoing Vintage Car Fiesta 2026, organised by the Vintage & Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI), has become a paradise for automobile lovers, but one car in particular is stealing the spotlight, which is India’s oldest running Ford Model T from 1915.

Among hundreds of rare and restored classics on display, this 111-year-old Ford Model T stands out not just for its age, but for the fact that it arrived at the festival on its own wheels. The historic car is owned by automobile enthusiast Siddharth Khona, who drove it all the way from Juhu to the festival venue at Cuff Parade.

WATCH VIDEO:

Speaking about the generational classic, Khona said, “I am the owner of this 1915 Ford Model T. It’s a 111-year-old car. This is the oldest car of the rally, and it’s a very historical car because Ford, as most of you know, is the guy who put the world on wheels.” He added, “The Ford Model T is the largest-selling car in the world. Around 26 million units were sold globally. In India, there are only a handful of them. Mine is the oldest one, and I drove it all the way from Juhu. I didn’t use a flatbed or anything, I actually drove it here.”

FPJ Shorts
'Makes Us Want To Refrain...': Chennai Theatre Owner SLAMS Ajith Kumar Fans For Bursting Crackers Inside Cinema During Mankatha Re-Release
'Makes Us Want To Refrain...': Chennai Theatre Owner SLAMS Ajith Kumar Fans For Bursting Crackers Inside Cinema During Mankatha Re-Release
Not Just Maharashtra, We Will Raise Green Flags Across India’: AIMIM Spokesperson Waris Pathan Defends Imtiaz Jaleel’s Remark
Not Just Maharashtra, We Will Raise Green Flags Across India’: AIMIM Spokesperson Waris Pathan Defends Imtiaz Jaleel’s Remark
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Tentative Registration Schedule Released; Here's How To Apply
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Tentative Registration Schedule Released; Here's How To Apply
India's 77th Republic Day Live Parade Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Grand Celebration Happening At Delhi's Kartavya Path
India's 77th Republic Day Live Parade Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Grand Celebration Happening At Delhi's Kartavya Path
Read Also
VCCCI's Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 In Mumbai Goes On Wheels This Republic Day- Know When To...
article-image

Khona also opened up about the challenges of maintaining a century-old machine. “It’s difficult to maintain because most of the parts are imported from the US. You don’t get a lot of parts in India,” he explained. “But the good thing is that since it was a mass-produced car, parts are still available worldwide. Whenever something goes wrong, I import parts from the US and have a good mechanic who helps me fix it.”

The VCCCI Vintage Car Fiesta 2026, currently underway in Mumbai, features an extraordinary collection of more than 185 vintage and classic cars and 50+ motorcycles from across decades.

From pre-Independence automobiles to rare luxury classics, the festival celebrates India’s motoring heritage through exhibitions and a grand rally. Open to the public, the event has drawn massive crowds, history buffs, collectors, and families alike, making it one of Mumbai’s most anticipated automobile events this Republic Day weekend.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's 77th Republic Day Live Parade Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Grand Celebration...
India's 77th Republic Day Live Parade Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Grand Celebration...
Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai Day 2 Kicks Off: Calum Scott, Pacifist Dazzle On Stage, Thousands Of Fans...
Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai Day 2 Kicks Off: Calum Scott, Pacifist Dazzle On Stage, Thousands Of Fans...
Mumbai's Vintage Cars Festival Features India's Oldest Ford Model From 1915 Still In Running...
Mumbai's Vintage Cars Festival Features India's Oldest Ford Model From 1915 Still In Running...
PM Modi Lauds Gen Z's Favourite 'Bhajan Clubbing' In Mann Ki Baat, Says, 'Yeh Kisi Concert Se Kam...
PM Modi Lauds Gen Z's Favourite 'Bhajan Clubbing' In Mann Ki Baat, Says, 'Yeh Kisi Concert Se Kam...
Republic Day 2026: Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts In Official Gift Box From Indian High Commission In...
Republic Day 2026: Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts In Official Gift Box From Indian High Commission In...