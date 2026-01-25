Mumbai's Vintage Cars Festival Features India's Oldest Ford Model From 1915 Still In Running Condition, 'I Drove It All The Way From Juhu', Says The Owner |

Mumbai’s ongoing Vintage Car Fiesta 2026, organised by the Vintage & Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI), has become a paradise for automobile lovers, but one car in particular is stealing the spotlight, which is India’s oldest running Ford Model T from 1915.

Among hundreds of rare and restored classics on display, this 111-year-old Ford Model T stands out not just for its age, but for the fact that it arrived at the festival on its own wheels. The historic car is owned by automobile enthusiast Siddharth Khona, who drove it all the way from Juhu to the festival venue at Cuff Parade.

WATCH VIDEO:

Speaking about the generational classic, Khona said, “I am the owner of this 1915 Ford Model T. It’s a 111-year-old car. This is the oldest car of the rally, and it’s a very historical car because Ford, as most of you know, is the guy who put the world on wheels.” He added, “The Ford Model T is the largest-selling car in the world. Around 26 million units were sold globally. In India, there are only a handful of them. Mine is the oldest one, and I drove it all the way from Juhu. I didn’t use a flatbed or anything, I actually drove it here.”

Khona also opened up about the challenges of maintaining a century-old machine. “It’s difficult to maintain because most of the parts are imported from the US. You don’t get a lot of parts in India,” he explained. “But the good thing is that since it was a mass-produced car, parts are still available worldwide. Whenever something goes wrong, I import parts from the US and have a good mechanic who helps me fix it.”

The VCCCI Vintage Car Fiesta 2026, currently underway in Mumbai, features an extraordinary collection of more than 185 vintage and classic cars and 50+ motorcycles from across decades.

From pre-Independence automobiles to rare luxury classics, the festival celebrates India’s motoring heritage through exhibitions and a grand rally. Open to the public, the event has drawn massive crowds, history buffs, collectors, and families alike, making it one of Mumbai’s most anticipated automobile events this Republic Day weekend.