PM Modi Lauds Gen Z's Favourite 'Bhajan Clubbing' In Mann Ki Baat, Says, 'Yeh Kisi Concert Se Kam Nahi Hain' |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the growing trend of “Bhajan clubbing” among India’s youth, calling it a powerful blend of devotion, culture, and modern lifestyle that resonates strongly with Gen Z. Speaking during the 130th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister highlighted how young Indians are reimagining traditional spiritual practices in a contemporary format without losing their essence.

PM Modi reflected on how bhajans and kirtans have been deeply rooted in India’s cultural and spiritual fabric for centuries, traditionally experienced in temples, during kathas, and religious gatherings. He noted that while every era has expressed devotion in its own unique way, today’s generation is finding innovative ways to connect with spirituality that align with their lifestyles and social spaces.

WATCH VIDEO:

He pointed out that a new cultural wave has emerged, widely visible on social media, where young people gather in large numbers across cities to participate in devotional singing events that resemble music concerts in scale and presentation. These gatherings feature decorated stages, lighting, sound systems, and a vibrant atmosphere, making spirituality accessible and appealing to a younger audience.

Explaining the phenomenon, PM Modi said, “Bhajan & Kirtan have been the soul of our country’s culture for centuries. We have heard Bhajan in temples while listening to Katha, and every era has lived devotion in its own way.” He added, “Today’s youth have blended devotion into their own experiences and lifestyle. A new cultural trend has emerged… youths are gathering in large numbers in different cities across the country.”

Drawing a striking comparison, the Prime Minister remarked, “The stage is decorated. There are lights, music, and other arrangements, and the atmosphere is no less than a concert. It feels like a grand concert, but whatever is sung is with complete dedication, devotion, and rhythm.”

Calling the trend “Bhajan clubbing,” PM Modi expressed happiness that despite the modern presentation, the sanctity of devotional music remains intact. He concluded by saying, “The stage may be modern, the musical presentation may be different, but the core spirit remains the same, a continuous flow of spirituality is experienced there.”