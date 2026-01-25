 India's 77th Republic Day Live Parade Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Grand Celebration Happening At Delhi's Kartavya Path
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIndia's 77th Republic Day Live Parade Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Grand Celebration Happening At Delhi's Kartavya Path

India's 77th Republic Day Live Parade Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Grand Celebration Happening At Delhi's Kartavya Path

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The parade begins at 9:30 AM after the Prime Minister’s tribute at the National War Memorial. Featuring armed forces, tableaux, and an IAF fly-past, it will be telecast live on Doordarshan and official YouTube platforms.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
India's 77th Republic Day Live Parade Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Grand Celebration Happening At Delhi's Kartavya Path |

India is all set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday, January 26, 2026, marking the national day since the Constitution of India came into effect. The day stands as a powerful reminder of the country’s democratic foundations, constitutional values, and unity in diversity, with celebrations taking place across the nation and the main ceremonial event unfolding in the heart of the capital.

The iconic Republic Day Parade will be held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, showcasing India’s military prowess, rich cultural heritage, and technological advancements. Every year, the parade draws thousands of spectators to Delhi, while millions more tune in from across the country and around the world.

The celebrations begin with the Prime Minister paying tribute at the National War Memorial, honouring fallen soldiers. This is followed by the President of India unfurling the National Flag, accompanied by the national anthem. The parade then proceeds with marching contingents of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and police, alongside visually striking tableaux presented by States and Union Territories.

Republic Day 2026: Key Details

FPJ Shorts
ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Goa Nightclub Fire Money Laundering Case, Probes ₹22 Crore Revenue Trail
ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Goa Nightclub Fire Money Laundering Case, Probes ₹22 Crore Revenue Trail
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Visits Oxford, Honours Dr Radhakrishnan’s Global Legacy
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Visits Oxford, Honours Dr Radhakrishnan’s Global Legacy
Indian Railways Run LTT–Madgaon Special Train On January 26 To Ease Heavy Weekend Return Rush Of Passengers
Indian Railways Run LTT–Madgaon Special Train On January 26 To Ease Heavy Weekend Return Rush Of Passengers
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Mark Republic Day With Key Engagements In London
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Mark Republic Day With Key Engagements In London

The parade will take place on January 26, 2026, at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The official proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM, while entry gates for spectators will open as early as 7:00 AM. Attendees are advised to arrive well in advance due to heightened security arrangements and mandatory checks.

Live Streaming & Telecast Information

For those unable to attend in person, the Republic Day Parade will be broadcast live across several platforms. Viewers can watch the celebrations on Doordarshan (DD National) on television, as well as on digital platforms including the Doordarshan YouTube channel, All India Radio YouTube channel, and official government handles such as PIB and MyGov on YouTube. Major national news channels will also provide live coverage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's 77th Republic Day Live Parade Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Grand Celebration...
India's 77th Republic Day Live Parade Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Grand Celebration...
Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai Day 2 Kicks Off: Calum Scott, Pacifist Dazzle On Stage, Thousands Of Fans...
Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai Day 2 Kicks Off: Calum Scott, Pacifist Dazzle On Stage, Thousands Of Fans...
Mumbai's Vintage Cars Festival Features India's Oldest Ford Model From 1915 Still In Running...
Mumbai's Vintage Cars Festival Features India's Oldest Ford Model From 1915 Still In Running...
PM Modi Lauds Gen Z's Favourite 'Bhajan Clubbing' In Mann Ki Baat, Says, 'Yeh Kisi Concert Se Kam...
PM Modi Lauds Gen Z's Favourite 'Bhajan Clubbing' In Mann Ki Baat, Says, 'Yeh Kisi Concert Se Kam...
Republic Day 2026: Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts In Official Gift Box From Indian High Commission In...
Republic Day 2026: Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts In Official Gift Box From Indian High Commission In...