India's 77th Republic Day Live Parade Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Grand Celebration Happening At Delhi's Kartavya Path |

India is all set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday, January 26, 2026, marking the national day since the Constitution of India came into effect. The day stands as a powerful reminder of the country’s democratic foundations, constitutional values, and unity in diversity, with celebrations taking place across the nation and the main ceremonial event unfolding in the heart of the capital.

The iconic Republic Day Parade will be held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, showcasing India’s military prowess, rich cultural heritage, and technological advancements. Every year, the parade draws thousands of spectators to Delhi, while millions more tune in from across the country and around the world.

The celebrations begin with the Prime Minister paying tribute at the National War Memorial, honouring fallen soldiers. This is followed by the President of India unfurling the National Flag, accompanied by the national anthem. The parade then proceeds with marching contingents of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and police, alongside visually striking tableaux presented by States and Union Territories.

Republic Day 2026: Key Details

The parade will take place on January 26, 2026, at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The official proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM, while entry gates for spectators will open as early as 7:00 AM. Attendees are advised to arrive well in advance due to heightened security arrangements and mandatory checks.

Live Streaming & Telecast Information

For those unable to attend in person, the Republic Day Parade will be broadcast live across several platforms. Viewers can watch the celebrations on Doordarshan (DD National) on television, as well as on digital platforms including the Doordarshan YouTube channel, All India Radio YouTube channel, and official government handles such as PIB and MyGov on YouTube. Major national news channels will also provide live coverage.