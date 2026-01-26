 Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Slams AIMIM Over 'Green Mumbra' Remark, Questions National Contribution | Video
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar hit out at AIMIM leaders over their ‘paint Mumbra green’ remark, calling for a focus on nation-building rather than divisive symbolism. He questioned the party’s contribution to India’s progress and said political legitimacy must come from service, not colour-based rhetoric.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday took a stern stand against divisive rhetoric, launching a pointed critique at leaders of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Reacting to the party’s controversial 'We will paint Mumbra green' statement, Narwekar called for a reality check on the identity and patriotism of those prioritising sectarian colours over national progress.

In a sharp rebuttal, Narwekar suggested that political legitimacy should be earned through nation-building rather than symbolic posturing. "Those making such statements should first be asked what their own identity is and what contribution they have made in building this nation or taking it forward," Narwekar stated. "Only after that should they talk about colouring the country green, blue, or yellow," he added.

The Speaker’s intervention comes after AIMIM leaders celebrated recent local electoral gains in the Mumbra-Thane region with slogans promising to 'turn the area green.' While the party claims the color refers strictly to their official flag, Narwekar framed the remarks as a challenge to national unity.

Narwekar’s remarks signal a refusal to let communal or symbolic rhetoric pass without scrutiny from the state’s highest legislative office. By shifting the focus to contribution, the Speaker challenged AIMIM to move beyond identity politics and demonstrate a tangible track record of service toward the country’s development.

Escalating Political Tension

The row began when AIMIM’s Sahar Sheikh and Waris Pathan celebrated the party's performance in Mumbra with her remark to 'paint Mumbra green in next 5 years'. While Pathan later clarified that the 'green' comment was a metaphor for the party’s growth, the phrasing immediately drew fire from opponents who viewed it as a communal statement.

