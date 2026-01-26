 ‘Colour Of Maharashtra Is Saffron’: Sanjay Raut Reacts To AIMIM’s ‘Paint State Green’ Remark, Questions, ‘Are We Hindus Or Some Other Community?’
Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut said the colour of Maharashtra will always remain saffron amid a controversy over remarks about making the state “green.” Reacting to statements by AIMIM leaders Sahar Shaikh, Imtiaz Jaleel, and Waris Pathan, who defended the party’s right to colour Maharashtra green and expand its presence nationwide.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday, January 26, said that no colour belongs to any one community as remarks about making Maharashtra and the country “green” sparked a political controversy. He questioned, “Are we Hindus or some other community?”

Raut's remarks came amid a row over a statement made by AIMIM leader Sahar Shaikh, who had said that “Mumbra will be painted green” after her victory in the Thane civic polls. Shaikh won from Ward 30 in the January 15 elections.

"But the colour green does not belong to anyone. Are we Hindus or some other community?...," Raut said.

He added, “The seven colours of the rainbow belong to the entire world. In politics, different parties are linked to different colours. The blue flag represents Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, while the Rashtriya Samaj Party has a yellow flag.”

article-image

Raut further added that if any colour holds prominence in Maharashtra, it would be the saffron associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “All other colours will stand alongside it. Everyone is welcome, but the colour of Maharashtra is saffron."

Though Shaikh apologised for her remark, AIMIM leaders defended her statement rather than distancing themselves from it. Imtiaz Jaleel asserted that the party intends to spread its influence across the entire state.

article-image

AIMIM’s national spokesperson, Waris Pathan, also strongly defended her statement and said that the party has every constitutional right to expand across India. "We will paint green not only Maharashtra but the entire country. The colour of our party’s flag is green. Who would not want their party’s flag to wave across the country,” Pathan said, adding that there was nothing objectionable in aspiring for the party’s flag to wave nationwide.

