 Maharashtra Politics: AIMIM's Youngest Councillor Sahar Shaikh Apologizes For 'Paint Mumbra Green In Next 5 Years' Remark
Newly elected AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh sparked controversy with her "make Mumbra green" statement, leading BJP's Kirit Somaiya to file a complaint citing hurt religious sentiments. After police questioning, Sahar apologized in writing, clarifying her intent was about her party color and pledged loyalty to India’s tricolor. BJP accepted her apology but criticized AIMIM's politics.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Politics: AIMIM's Youngest Councillor Sahar Shaikh Apologizes For 'Paint Mumbra Green In Next 5 Years' Remark | File Photo

Thane: The newly elected young corporator of AIMIM from Mumbra, Sahar Shaikh, had come into discussion due to her controversial statement. In her victory speech after being elected as a corporator, she had made an inflammatory statement saying that she would make the whole of Mumbra green.

A complaint was lodged against her at the Mumbra police station by BJP 's Kirit Somaiya stating that her statement had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. After this, Somaiya today visited the Mumbra police station once again and has informed that Sahar Shaikh has apologized in writing for her statement.

'Will work for India's tricolor for life' 

After being elected as a corporator, in her victory speech, Sahar Sheikh came into the limelight saying 'Kaisa haraya' (How did I defeat them?). At this time, she had made a statement that she would make Mumbai green. This statement caused a great stir. Due to this, a complaint was lodged with the police that the sentiments of the Hindu community were hurt.

The police had called her twice for questioning in this regard. After this, Sahar has now apologized in writing. In this, she has written, 'It was not my intention to hurt anyone's feelings. I apologize for this. My party's flag is green, but I will continue to work for India's tricolor for the rest of my life.'

article-image

Kirit Somaiya's Statement 

While speaking to the media, Kirit Somaiya said, 'Sahar is a 22-year-old young girl. She has apologized. We accept her apology.' However, at this time, Somaiya has strongly criticized the AIMIM. He said, 'AIMIM leaders are making the new generation fundamentalists. AIMIM is the new Muslim League. This party is doing the work of inciting people. They made Malegaon green, they made Mankhurd green, they made Mumbra green and now they are trying to make Mumbai green.

We will not tolerate this. These Muslim fundamentalist leaders get help from outside. They are destroying the new generation. Where the BJP is in power, we have not discriminated in any way. Be it Hindu or Muslim, all are beloved sisters. All the schemes of the Modi government are for everyone. But some fundamentalists are trying to make Mumbai Muslim in the coming years. However, the Fadnavis government has now come down to the field against it.'

What action did the police take after the complaint? 

After a complaint was lodged with the police against Sehar Shaikh, she was called for questioning twice. Regarding this, Mumbai's Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde said, 'Kirit Somaiya had given us a statement regarding Sehar Shaikh. After that, Sehar has now apologized. We have shown her apology letter to Kirit Somaiya.

Also, we have given her a written warning. She has said that she is ready to die for the tricolor. A notice was given to her under section 168'. Sahar Shaikh submitted  apology letter  to the Mumbai police. In the letter Sahar said that her comments were only meant about her party colour, which is green; and she apologises if she has hurt anyone's sentiments. BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya said that the apology has been accepted.

