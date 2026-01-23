 ‘Can Anyone Else Do So Much Drama On Camera?': NCP (SP) Leader Jitendra Awhad’s Leaked Old Video On Mumbra Goes Viral Amid Sahar Sheikh Controversy
An old video of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad has gone viral after an uncut portion captured him asking, “Can anyone else do so much drama?” following a speech on development in Mumbra-Kalwa. In the clip, Awhad spoke about ending long power outages after ₹100 crore investment, before the candid remark reignited controversy online.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
Viral video screengrab | X/@paakittadnya

Mumbai: An old video of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, who is often surrounded by controversy, has gone viral on social media. The clip appears to be the full version of a video of Awhad speaking about the changes that have taken place in his constituency, Mumbra-Kalwa. However, at the end of the video, which was supposed to be cut, the lawmaker can be heard saying in Marathi, "Can anyone else do so much drama?" "Without taking a retake," he adds.

Awhad describes Mumbra’s past, marked by severe power outages lasting up to eight days, unpredictable electricity supply, and constant darkness. He says that at least ₹100 crore was invested to address the issue. As a result, Mumbra now has a reliable power supply with no outages. He describes this as a major change brought about by a shift in mindset, before the video cuts to Awhad saying, " Can anyone else do so much drama?"

Awhad was in news recently after newly-elected AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh provoked Awhad by saying, “How did we defeat them?" Sahar is the daughter of Yunus Sheikh, a former close associate of Jitendra Awhad, a four-time MLA of the undivided NCP and the now Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) from the Mumbra-Kalwa seat. Mumbra is considered Awhad's stronghold.

