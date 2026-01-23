‘Can Anyone Else Do So Much Drama On Camera?': NCP (SP) Leader Jitendra Awhad’s Leaked Old Video On Mumbra Goes Viral Amid Sahar Sheikh Controversy

Viral video screengrab | X/@paakittadnya

Mumbai: An old video of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, who is often surrounded by controversy, has gone viral on social media. The clip appears to be the full version of a video of Awhad speaking about the changes that have taken place in his constituency, Mumbra-Kalwa. However, at the end of the video, which was supposed to be cut, the lawmaker can be heard saying in Marathi, "Can anyone else do so much drama?" "Without taking a retake," he adds.

Awhad describes Mumbra’s past, marked by severe power outages lasting up to eight days, unpredictable electricity supply, and constant darkness. He says that at least ₹100 crore was invested to address the issue. As a result, Mumbra now has a reliable power supply with no outages. He describes this as a major change brought about by a shift in mindset, before the video cuts to Awhad saying, " Can anyone else do so much drama?"

Awhad was in news recently after newly-elected AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh provoked Awhad by saying, “How did we defeat them?" Sahar is the daughter of Yunus Sheikh, a former close associate of Jitendra Awhad, a four-time MLA of the undivided NCP and the now Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) from the Mumbra-Kalwa seat. Mumbra is considered Awhad's stronghold.