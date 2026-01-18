 Thane Civic Polls 2026 Results: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Calls Former Mayor Ashok Vaity’s Defeat 'Painful'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Civic Polls 2026 Results: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Calls Former Mayor Ashok Vaity’s Defeat 'Painful'

Thane Civic Polls 2026 Results: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Calls Former Mayor Ashok Vaity’s Defeat 'Painful'

NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad expressed sadness over the defeat of former Thane mayor Ashok Vaity, who lost to Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Shahaji Khuspe. Awhad praised Vaity’s public work and criticised the Election Commission, calling the loss “painful”.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 02:32 AM IST
article-image
NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad reacts to the defeat of former Thane mayor Ashok Vaity in the civic elections | File Photo

Thane, Jan 17: Although Shinde’s Shiv Sena won 75 out of 131 seats in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections and gained power in the municipality, the candidate from the ward where Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resides, and former mayor Ashok Vaity, was defeated in this election.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Shahaji Khuspe defeated Vaity. While various reactions are emerging, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad expressed his reaction and sadness over the defeat.

UBT’s lone corporator in Thane

In the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, Shahaji Khuspe of the Shiv Sena (UBT) was elected as the sole corporator. He defeated former mayor Ashok Vaity of Shinde’s Shiv Sena. Various reactions are being expressed regarding this result. NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad reacted to Vaity’s defeat at a press conference held on Saturday.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Key Infra, Transport And Welfare Proposals After Mahayuti Civic Poll Victory
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Key Infra, Transport And Welfare Proposals After Mahayuti Civic Poll Victory
U19 World Cup: Sri Lanka's Viran Chamudhita Registers Highest Score In Tournament's History
U19 World Cup: Sri Lanka's Viran Chamudhita Registers Highest Score In Tournament's History
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Heavyweights Fall, Veterans Stage Comeback As Political Survival Trumps Popularity
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Heavyweights Fall, Veterans Stage Comeback As Political Survival Trumps Popularity
World’s Largest Shivling Installed In East Champaran’s Virat Ramayana Temple Complex, Marks Historic Spiritual Milestone
World’s Largest Shivling Installed In East Champaran’s Virat Ramayana Temple Complex, Marks Historic Spiritual Milestone

“I know former mayor Ashok Vaity well. Even though he is in another party, he was a good corporator. His defeat has saddened me,” Awhad said.

He added that while some candidates won and others lost, Vikrant Chavan should have been elected. “Even though Vikrant Chavan has a rebellious nature, his presence in the opposition party is very necessary. Therefore, it was important for him to get elected,” he said.

‘Vaity’s defeat is painful’

An honest and public-oriented corporator like Ashok Vaity was needed in the Thane Municipal Corporation, Awhad said. “He is known as a leader who stands up to help people even against his party at times. I have known him for many years. I always tell our corporators to go to Ashok Vaity’s ward and see how a corporator should work. His defeat feels very painful to me,” he said.

‘We will not stay together is ridiculous’

Many people expressed the opinion that more seats could have been won. “Some seats were lost by only 100 to 200 votes; they could have been won. However, there is no point in calculating now who left and who stayed together. What has happened has happened, so there is no point in criticising anyone either,” Awhad said.

He added that every party grows in its own way and the MIM is also seen growing similarly. “I have nothing to do with who was calling whom or who was hugging whom. Some people hugged and slept together for eight to ten days and today suddenly say that now we will not stay together. This is ridiculous,” Awhad said.

Allegations against Election Commission

Awhad said it was better to avoid talking about the election process, alleging that the Election Commission has become a puppet of the ruling party.

“Such a dirty Election Commission has never been seen before. If Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is watching all this from above, he must be suffering,” he said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
‘Is It Your Father’s State?’: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Slams Meat Ban in Kalyan-Dombivli On...
article-image

He further alleged that about 3,600 votes were deliberately cut in Shanu Pathan’s ward, calling the act highly reprehensible. “Thane is a great example of how parties can benefit from proper management,” Awhad said, adding that rejecting election applications, rigging voter lists and cancelling valid votes were all done in collusion with the administration.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Key Infra, Transport And Welfare Proposals After Mahayuti Civic Poll...
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Key Infra, Transport And Welfare Proposals After Mahayuti Civic Poll...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Heavyweights Fall, Veterans Stage Comeback As Political Survival...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Heavyweights Fall, Veterans Stage Comeback As Political Survival...
Mumbai Horror: 10-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Stripped, Tied And Brutally Tortured With Lighter Over...
Mumbai Horror: 10-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Stripped, Tied And Brutally Tortured With Lighter Over...
81-Year-Old Meena Acharya Set To Run 18th Mumbai Marathon, Proving Age Is No Barrier To Fitness And...
81-Year-Old Meena Acharya Set To Run 18th Mumbai Marathon, Proving Age Is No Barrier To Fitness And...
Vasai-Virar Civic Polls 2026 Results: 23-Year-Old Pradipika Singh Becomes Youngest Corporator As BVA...
Vasai-Virar Civic Polls 2026 Results: 23-Year-Old Pradipika Singh Becomes Youngest Corporator As BVA...