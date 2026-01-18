Thane Civic Polls 2026 Results: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Calls Former Mayor Ashok Vaity’s Defeat 'Painful'

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad reacts to the defeat of former Thane mayor Ashok Vaity in the civic elections | File Photo

Thane, Jan 17: Although Shinde’s Shiv Sena won 75 out of 131 seats in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections and gained power in the municipality, the candidate from the ward where Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resides, and former mayor Ashok Vaity, was defeated in this election.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Shahaji Khuspe defeated Vaity. While various reactions are emerging, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad expressed his reaction and sadness over the defeat.

UBT’s lone corporator in Thane

In the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, Shahaji Khuspe of the Shiv Sena (UBT) was elected as the sole corporator. He defeated former mayor Ashok Vaity of Shinde’s Shiv Sena. Various reactions are being expressed regarding this result. NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad reacted to Vaity’s defeat at a press conference held on Saturday.

“I know former mayor Ashok Vaity well. Even though he is in another party, he was a good corporator. His defeat has saddened me,” Awhad said.

He added that while some candidates won and others lost, Vikrant Chavan should have been elected. “Even though Vikrant Chavan has a rebellious nature, his presence in the opposition party is very necessary. Therefore, it was important for him to get elected,” he said.

‘Vaity’s defeat is painful’

An honest and public-oriented corporator like Ashok Vaity was needed in the Thane Municipal Corporation, Awhad said. “He is known as a leader who stands up to help people even against his party at times. I have known him for many years. I always tell our corporators to go to Ashok Vaity’s ward and see how a corporator should work. His defeat feels very painful to me,” he said.

‘We will not stay together is ridiculous’

Many people expressed the opinion that more seats could have been won. “Some seats were lost by only 100 to 200 votes; they could have been won. However, there is no point in calculating now who left and who stayed together. What has happened has happened, so there is no point in criticising anyone either,” Awhad said.

He added that every party grows in its own way and the MIM is also seen growing similarly. “I have nothing to do with who was calling whom or who was hugging whom. Some people hugged and slept together for eight to ten days and today suddenly say that now we will not stay together. This is ridiculous,” Awhad said.

Allegations against Election Commission

Awhad said it was better to avoid talking about the election process, alleging that the Election Commission has become a puppet of the ruling party.

“Such a dirty Election Commission has never been seen before. If Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is watching all this from above, he must be suffering,” he said.

Also Watch:

He further alleged that about 3,600 votes were deliberately cut in Shanu Pathan’s ward, calling the act highly reprehensible. “Thane is a great example of how parties can benefit from proper management,” Awhad said, adding that rejecting election applications, rigging voter lists and cancelling valid votes were all done in collusion with the administration.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/