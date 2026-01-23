 ‘Thane Is Saffron & Will Remain So’: Maharashtra's Dy CM Eknath Shinde Hits Back At AIMIM After Sahar Sheikh's ‘Green Mumbra’ Remark
Political tensions escalated in Maharashtra after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rejected AIMIM leader Sahar Sheikh’s remark about painting Mumbra green. Shinde asserted Thane’s saffron identity and accused AIMIM of religious politics, while Sheikh clarified his comment referred only to the party flag. The episode highlights rising political and communal undertones in the region.

Pooja Mehta
Updated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Mumbai, Jan 23: The political temperature in Maharashtra rose sharply after a public exchange between the Shiv Sena and the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen, AIMIM, over comments linked to Mumbra in Thane district. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde firmly rejected AIMIM leader Sahar Sheikh’s statement suggesting that the region should be “painted green”, calling it an attempt to inject religious politics into civic developments.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde underscored Thane’s political legacy and cultural identity. “Thane district is the biggest district of Maharashtra and the whole of Thane is completely saffron. Mumbra is only a small part of it,” he said, asserting that the area continues to follow the ideology of his mentor, the late Anand Dighe.

Chief Minister Pushes Back Strongly

Shinde’s remarks were clearly aimed at countering what the Shiv Sena sees as an effort to polarise voters along religious lines. By invoking Anand Dighe’s legacy, Shinde positioned the controversy as not just a political disagreement, but a challenge to the historical influence of the Sena in the region.

AIMIM Clarifies Its Stand

Following the backlash, Sahar Sheikh issued a clarification, stating that his reference to “green” was meant only to symbolise the AIMIM party flag and not to provoke any religious sentiment. He insisted that his comments were taken out of context and accused the ruling party of deliberately misrepresenting his words for political gain.

AIMIM leaders maintained that their focus remains on civic issues, minority representation and local governance, particularly in areas like Mumbra where the party enjoys grassroots support.

Communal Undertones and Electoral Messaging

Despite the clarification, the exchange highlights growing communal undertones in regional political discourse, especially as civic body dynamics evolve across Maharashtra. Thane, being a politically significant district adjoining Mumbai, has often been a battleground for contrasting ideologies.

Both parties are speaking as much to their core supporters as to undecided voters, using symbolism and legacy to strengthen their narratives. As the war of statements continues, residents of Thane are left watching a familiar contest between identity politics and claims of development driven governance.

