'Paint Mumbra Green In Next 5 Years': AIMIM’s Youngest Councillor Sahar Sheikh Sparks Political Buzz With Fiery Speech After Civic Poll Win | Video

'Paint Mumbra Green In Next 5 Years': AIMIM's Youngest Councillor Sahar Sheikh Sparks Political Buzz With Fiery Speech After Civic Poll Win

Thane: Mumbra has once again become the focal point of Maharashtra’s political discourse following the results of the BMC and local body elections. A video of Sahar Sheikh, the 22-year-old and AIMIM’s youngest woman councillor, has gone viral on social media, triggering intense debate across political circles. Fresh from her electoral victory, Sheikh delivered a fiery speech that not only targeted her opponents but also laid out an ambitious vision for the next five years, a pledge she summed up with the slogan “paint Mumbra green.”

“In the next election, we will cover Mumbra in green and drive Hindus out!”

- threat by newly elected AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh.



Will action be taken on this hate speech violating democratic values?



Earlier Kashmir. Now Mumbra. Next Maharashtra? 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MIaUn1WyBi — Guruprasad Gowda (@Gp_hjs) January 20, 2026

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised after her win, Sahar Sheikh adopted an aggressive tone, stating that her rivals had underestimated AIMIM. “Our opponents believed AIMIM would be wiped out, but we fought this election with strategy and determination, and we emerged victorious,” she said. Drawing a dramatic analogy, Sheikh compared herself to a lion’s cub, claiming that an entire 'army of vultures' was deployed to defeat her, but failed.

Paint Mumbra Green In Next 5 Years: Sahar Sheikh

The most striking part of her speech, however, was her declaration about the future political landscape of the region. “In the next five years, every candidate in Mumbra will be from AIMIM. Mumbra must be completely painted green,” she declared from the stage. The statement has been interpreted by analysts as a clear signal of political consolidation and mobilisation, with critics warning that such rhetoric could deepen polarisation in the area.

She alleged that money power and political conspiracies were used against her party, but voters rejected those tactics and placed their trust in AIMIM’s election symbol, the kite. Referring to her political lineage, Sheikh spoke about her association with Iqbal Sheikh and Yunus Sheikh, describing what she described as a legacy of struggle and grassroots connection.

Sheikh also highlighted the high number of NOTA votes in Mumbra, expressing surprise that around 12,000 voters chose the ‘None of the Above’ option. She pointed out that NOTA received more votes than the ‘Tutari’ symbol associated with the Sharad Pawar faction. According to her, this trend reflects growing public disillusionment with traditional political parties and an increasing search for alternative representation.

