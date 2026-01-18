 'Silent Campaign, Loud Results': AIMIM Emerges As Key Player In Maharashtra Municipal Polls, Wins 125 Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Silent Campaign, Loud Results': AIMIM Emerges As Key Player In Maharashtra Municipal Polls, Wins 125 Seats

'Silent Campaign, Loud Results': AIMIM Emerges As Key Player In Maharashtra Municipal Polls, Wins 125 Seats

AIMIM has emerged as a major force in Maharashtra’s municipal elections, winning 125 seats across 13 civic bodies despite a low-key campaign. The results surprised observers and hurt Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). Owaisi ruled out any tie-up with the BJP and stressed central control as AIMIM expanded its multi-community base.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | (Photo Courtesy: X/@AIMIM)

Mumbai: Despite running a relatively low-key campaign, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has emerged as a significant player in Maharashtra’s municipal elections, winning 125 seats across 13 municipal corporations out of the 29 that went to polls on Thursday.

The results have surprised political observers and unsettled established parties in the state. Following the strong performance, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi directed party representatives in Maharashtra to refrain from taking any policy decisions without approval from the central leadership. The instruction gains importance in light of the recent controversy involving the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district. Owaisi also made it clear that the AIMIM would not align with the BJP in any municipal corporation.

Highlighting the party’s expanding social base, Owaisi said AIMIM’s elected representatives include not only Muslims but also Hindus, Dalits and members of other communities. The party registered notable gains in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, where it won 33 of 115 seats. In Mumbai, AIMIM improved its tally from two seats in 2017 to eight, dealing a blow to the Samajwadi Party in its traditional Mankhurd-Shivajinagar stronghold.

Read Also
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Key Infra, Transport And Welfare Proposals After Mahayuti Civic Poll...
article-image

AIMIM also performed strongly in Malegaon, Nanded, Amravati and Dhule. Political analysts say its growing presence consolidated Muslim votes, adversely affecting the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), while indirectly benefiting the BJP through Hindu vote consolidation. The party’s resurgence is particularly noteworthy given its earlier alliance with the Prakash Ambedkar-led BVA.

FPJ Shorts
'Silent Campaign, Loud Results': AIMIM Emerges As Key Player In Maharashtra Municipal Polls, Wins 125 Seats
'Silent Campaign, Loud Results': AIMIM Emerges As Key Player In Maharashtra Municipal Polls, Wins 125 Seats
Big Promises In Rare Earths, Tough Ground Reality: Why Pakistan’s US Mineral Deal Faces Major Challenges?
Big Promises In Rare Earths, Tough Ground Reality: Why Pakistan’s US Mineral Deal Faces Major Challenges?
Mauni Amavasya 2026: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Prayagraj Magh Mela To Take A Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam
Mauni Amavasya 2026: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Prayagraj Magh Mela To Take A Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam
'Ban Haryana Bachelors From Hill Stations': Video Of Shirtless Drunk Men Dancing & Creating Chaos In Himachal Goes Viral; Enrages Netizens
'Ban Haryana Bachelors From Hill Stations': Video Of Shirtless Drunk Men Dancing & Creating Chaos In Himachal Goes Viral; Enrages Netizens

That alliance had impacted the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 elections, the combination was widely blamed for indirectly aiding the BJP by eroding the vote base of the Congress and the NCP. This time, its performance has adversely affected the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (SP).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Silent Campaign, Loud Results': AIMIM Emerges As Key Player In Maharashtra Municipal Polls, Wins...
'Silent Campaign, Loud Results': AIMIM Emerges As Key Player In Maharashtra Municipal Polls, Wins...
Mumbai Weather Update, Jan 18: Clear Skies But Polluted Air As City Records Unhealthy AQI Levels
Mumbai Weather Update, Jan 18: Clear Skies But Polluted Air As City Records Unhealthy AQI Levels
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain...
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain...
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears ₹20,000-Crore Housing Township For Mumbai Police Personnel
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears ₹20,000-Crore Housing Township For Mumbai Police Personnel
Maharashtra Cabinet Extends 50% Toll Concession On Atal Setu Till End Of 2026
Maharashtra Cabinet Extends 50% Toll Concession On Atal Setu Till End Of 2026