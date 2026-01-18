 Founder Of JSW Sports Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Half Marathon In Under 2 Hours
Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement & Paints and Founder of JSW Sports, completed the Tata Mumbai Marathon half marathon in 1 hour 56 minutes. A passionate runner and sports promoter, he regularly participates alongside JSW employees, highlighting the company’s strong commitment to fitness, sports, and community engagement at the 2026 Mumbai Marathon.

Updated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Parth Jindal | Pic Credit: Twitter

Mumbai: Parth Jindal participated in the Half Marathon (21 km) at the Tata Mumbai Marathon today, clocking a time of 1 hour 56 minutes.

Parth Jindal- Managing Director, JSW Cement & JSW Paints, and Founder of JSW Sports, is an avid runner and passionate sports enthusiast.

As Founder of JSW Sports, Parth is also one of the largest corporate promoters of multiple disciplines of sports in India.

article-image

Along with several employees from the JSW Group, he has been a regular participant in the Mumbai Marathon over the years. As corporate leaders increasingly engage with the participative sports ecosystem, JSW’s presence at TMM 2026 underscores its sustained commitment to fitness and its continued support for the collective spirit of community and sport.

