Founder Of JSW Sports Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Half Marathon In Under 2 Hours

Parth Jindal | Pic Credit: Twitter

Mumbai: Parth Jindal participated in the Half Marathon (21 km) at the Tata Mumbai Marathon today, clocking a time of 1 hour 56 minutes.

Parth Jindal- Managing Director, JSW Cement & JSW Paints, and Founder of JSW Sports, is an avid runner and passionate sports enthusiast.

As Founder of JSW Sports, Parth is also one of the largest corporate promoters of multiple disciplines of sports in India.

Along with several employees from the JSW Group, he has been a regular participant in the Mumbai Marathon over the years. As corporate leaders increasingly engage with the participative sports ecosystem, JSW’s presence at TMM 2026 underscores its sustained commitment to fitness and its continued support for the collective spirit of community and sport.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/