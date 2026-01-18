Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Key Infra, Transport And Welfare Proposals After Mahayuti Civic Poll Victory

Maharashtra Cabinet approves major infrastructure, transport and welfare projects following Mahayuti’s civic poll win | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 17: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Saturday cleared several key proposals, a day after the BJP-led Mahayuti scored a decisive victory in the civic polls.

Revised MUTP-2 financial plan approved

The Cabinet okayed the revised financial plan of Rs 8,087.11 crore for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2), aimed at improving suburban rail and urban mobility infrastructure.

Temple project in Navi Mumbai

It also waived the premium for a plot allotted at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai to the Tirupati Devasthanam for the construction of the Padmavati Devi temple.

Staffing changes cleared

Revised staffing patterns were also approved for district planning committees, divisional commissioner offices and special development programmes, according to an official statement.

Electric buses for Pune

Under the PM e-Drive scheme, the Council of Ministers approved a direct payment mechanism for the procurement of 1,000 electric buses for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal.

Agri export infrastructure at Bapgaon

To promote agricultural exports, the government cleared the establishment of a multi-modal hub and terminal market for fruits and vegetables at Bapgaon in Thane district.

About 7.96 hectares of land will be provided to the State Agricultural Marketing Corporation for facilities including vapour heat treatment, irradiation, packaging and cold storage.

Irrigation project in Yavatmal

The Cabinet also green-lighted the Bembla river project in Yavatmal district for Rs 4,775 crore, which will bring 52,423 hectares of land in five talukas under irrigation.

New agency for overseas employment

Other approvals include the setting up of the Maharashtra Agency for Holistic International Mobility and Advancements (MAHIMA) to help skilled youth access overseas job opportunities through coordinated training and placement support.

Land allotment in Panvel

A land parcel in Panvel (West) will be allotted to the Annasaheb Patil Backward Class Development Corporation for the construction of its headquarters and a multi-purpose building, the statement said.

