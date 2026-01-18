Mumbai News: US Ambassador Sergio Gor Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Discusses Trade, Tech And Investment Ties

US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation | X - @USAmbIndia

Mumbai, Jan 17: Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday. The two leaders discussed strategic priorities to build the relationship across areas such as trade, entertainment, technology and manufacturing.

Today, I had a fantastic meeting with @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis! We discussed our shared strategic priorities to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the United States and Maharashtra across key sectors including trade and investment, entertainment, technology,… pic.twitter.com/eRmxQQwOdZ — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) January 17, 2026

Discussion on bilateral cooperation

In a post on X, the US Ambassador said, “Today, I had a fantastic meeting with the Maharashtra CM! We discussed our shared strategic priorities to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the United States and Maharashtra across key sectors, including trade and investment, entertainment, technology, manufacturing, energy and health. So much we can do together!”

Flagship initiatives shared

The Chief Minister said that he shared some of the flagship and strategic initiatives, including Navi Mumbai International Edu City. Both sides agreed to work more closely to deepen the US–Maharashtra partnership.

Honoured and happy to welcome HE Sergio Gor, U.S. Ambassador to India, at my official residence in Mumbai.

CG Michael Schreuder too joined him.



We engaged in a very productive discussion on expanding and deepening cooperation between Maharashtra and the US.



We also discussed… pic.twitter.com/Iih19FrZzR — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 17, 2026

“Honoured and happy to welcome HE Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, at my official residence in Mumbai. We engaged in a very productive discussion on expanding and deepening cooperation between Maharashtra and the US. We also discussed a wide variety of subjects, including boosting US investments in Maharashtra and companies from Maharashtra increasing their footprint in the US. I shared some of our flagship and strategic initiatives,” the CM said.

Meetings with industry leaders

Gor also met N. Chandrasekaran, chairperson of the Tata companies.

Remarks on India–US ties

Earlier, while addressing a gathering at the Embassy, Gor said he could attest to former US President Donald Trump’s friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “real” and said that real friends can resolve their differences.

“I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real. The United States and India are bound not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end,” he said.

