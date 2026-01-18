BMC Elections 2026 Results: 'BJP Could Have Crossed 100 Seats,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis As He Hails Party’s Mumbai Performance | VIDEO

CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses BJP workers after the party emerged as the single largest force in the BMC elections | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 17: Expressing jubilation over the BJP’s performance in the BMC elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the party narrowly lost several constituencies and could otherwise have crossed the 100-seat mark.

Call for humility and public service

Addressing party workers on Saturday, Fadnavis urged newly elected BJP corporators to remain humble and work in the interest of Mumbai’s citizens.

“Maintain simplicity and humility in your conduct. People judge you by your behaviour. If anything goes wrong, they do not blame just the corporator but the entire party,” he said.

Vote share reflects mandate

Fadnavis noted that the leading party in the BMC had never won as many as 89 seats in the last three municipal elections. He said the BJP’s 45 per cent vote share reflected a decisive mandate. The party secured more seats than Shiv Sena (UBT) despite contesting fewer wards.

High strike rate highlighted

“In 2017, we contested 227 seats and won 82. This time, we won 89 seats while contesting only 135, which shows our strike rate,” the Chief Minister said, responding to criticism that the BJP had added only seven seats compared to the previous election. He pointed out that while the BJP’s vote share stood at 45 per cent, Shiv Sena (UBT) secured only 27 per cent.

Also Watch:

‘Victory for Team Mumbai’

Calling the performance a “very happy moment”, Fadnavis said it had long been the BJP’s dream to emerge as the single largest party in Mumbai. He added that BJP candidates had won across slum areas, high-rise buildings, Koliwadas (fisherfolk colonies), and chawls (tenements). “People from different linguistic backgrounds have supported us. This is a victory for Team Mumbai,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/