 Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Lead State Delegation To World Economic Forum Meet In Davos
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will lead a Maharashtra delegation to the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos from January 17 to 24, aiming to promote investment and economic cooperation, with the state participating at the Indian pavilion coordinated by CII.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:23 AM IST
article-image
CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 14: A state delegation led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Davos, Switzerland, from January 17 to 24 to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

CII coordinating Indian pavilion

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which has been appointed as the nodal agency by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), is coordinating the Indian pavilion at the WEF. It has invited the Maharashtra government to participate, according to a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday.

State accepts invitation

The Maharashtra government accepted the invitation and booked a slot from January 19 to 23, the GR said. The WEF annual meeting provides a global platform for trust-based engagement, robust debate and public dialogue and aims to promote investment and economic cooperation.

Officials to accompany CM

Fadnavis will travel to Davos along with senior state officials. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will bear the delegation’s travel and accommodation expenses.

Delegation members

The delegation includes Industries Minister Uday Samant; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Ashwini Bhide; Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Shrikar Pardeshi; Industry Secretary Dr P. Anbalagan; MIDC Chief Executive Officer P. Velarasu; and others.

Report to be submitted

The delegation is expected to submit a report detailing the tour and its outcomes within a month of its return.

