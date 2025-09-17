'PM Narendra Modi, A Strong National Leader': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes PM Modi On His 75th B'day; Hails His Vision To Reshape India's Fortune | X -

In 2014, when the country was engulfed in chaos and burdened by the empire of corruption, people longed for change. From that frustration emerged a new vision that reshaped the nation and led India on the journey from being the world’s fourth-largest economy to standing today at the threshold of becoming the third-largest.

Whether it is this economic transformation, or today’s India standing firm against American tariffs with the mantra of self-reliance and swadeshi, the leadership qualities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been demonstrated by this new India. To witness and experience this period – one marked by correcting historical blunders and facing today’s challenges with resolve – and to actively participate in this process is indeed a blessing.

On his birthday, I extend heartfelt wishes to the global leader who made all this possible – Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Be it the construction of the Ram Temple, the abrogation of Article 370, the ban on triple talaq, massive welfare programmes for the poor, surgical strikes, airstrikes, or even the recent Operation Sindoor – Prime Minister Modi’s achievements are too many to list. Hundreds of decisions have been taken for women, farmers, youth, and marginalised sections, bringing about transformative change in their lives.

Bringing 250 million people out of poverty is no small feat. Over the past 11 years: 3 crore (30 million) houses built, tap water to 15 crore households, 12 crore toilets constructed, 68 lakh street vendors supported through the PM SVANidhi scheme, and countless such initiatives. One number alone speaks volumes: Rs43.8 lakh crore directly transferred into beneficiaries’ accounts. Along with poverty alleviation, the country is now firmly on the path of reforms. Our Nari Shakti (women power) – a key partner in building a developed India – will, by 2029, occupy 33% of seats in Parliament and state legislatures.

The number of start-ups, AIIMS, IIMs, and medical colleges is rising steadily. India now accounts for 49% of the world’s digital transactions. We are scaling new heights of success in airports, railways, highways, and green energy. And all this has been possible solely because of Narendra Modi ji’s firm leadership and the trust reposed in him by the people. Serving in constitutional positions for 25 continuous years is no ordinary task. And to remain in power for 25 years with ever-rising popularity, even achieving global stature; that is the true outcome of this journey.

These 25 years are not just about being a representative of the people but about fulfilling constitutional responsibilities. It has been a period of public service, welfare, good governance, leadership, and elevating India’s global standing. There are many qualities in Narendra Modi ji, but the foremost is that he is, above all, a swayamsevak (volunteer). A full-time pracharak earlier, he later spent a long period as an organisational leader within the BJP. Even in the 11 years as the Prime Minister, the discipline and sense of duty he has displayed stems from this spirit of selfless volunteerism.

A swayamsevak is a karmayogi (one devoted to duty), whose decision-making is straightforward and grounded in the larger interest. Just as a family dispute is resolved by thinking about what is best for everyone, so does Modi ji make decisions only in alignment with the national interest, never compromising on it. To build a strong nation, society itself must be strengthened. Eradicating corruption from society is no easy task. From the time he took charge, Modi ji’s fiercest battle has been against corruption and middlemen in government. His greatest contribution has been to dismantle these entrenched networks. Through DBT, Jan Dhan, and Aadhaar, he ensured that every rupee sent from Delhi reached the beneficiary directly. For him, it is not the position but the system that matters.

Rahul Gandhi had once said in 2008 that during his father’s time, only 15 paise out of every rupee reached the poor; but now even that was failing. Today, that situation has completely changed. To make a nation strong, it must also be made capable of defending itself. When enemies are crushed, only then can a nation be called powerful. As India advances on the path of development, it has also demonstrated its strength to the world. After the Uri attack in 2016, India retaliated within 11 days with surgical strikes, destroying terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and firmly warning Pakistan’s envoy. Again in 2019, when Pulwama happened, India responded with the Balakot airstrikes, crossing the border to destroy terror camps.

These two events made India’s defence doctrine clear – Modi ji declared to the world what the “New India” would be. This became India’s “new normal”. Recently, Pahalgam happened, and Operation Sindoor was the answer. Unfortunately, opposition parties keep demanding “proof”, showing their lack of faith even in the Indian Army. Opponents have no answer to Modi ji’s honesty and transparent governance. Hence, false narratives about “changing the Constitution” were spread. Modi ji countered this too effectively.

The people of Maharashtra, in particular, gave such a resounding reply that the opposition has yet to recover. Modi ji, walking in the footsteps of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, always places Maharashtra high on his priority list. Whether it was sanctioning land worth Rs 3,500 crore for the Indu Mill memorial in one stroke or standing firmly behind infrastructure projects, Modi ji left no issue of Maharashtra pending. This year alone, he sanctioned 30 lakh houses for Maharashtra under the PM Awas Yojana.

Projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore are underway in the state, backed strongly by him. Maharashtra has consistently ranked number one in FDI, again thanks to his support. From Vadhavan port, Navi Mumbai airport, Pune’s new airport, modernisation of Nagpur airport, Amravati airport, Amravati Textile Park, Gadchiroli Steel City, the Palakhi path, metro projects in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune, Auric City in Sambhajinagar, water conservation packages for drought-hit regions; no other state has received such support. Now, the ambitious river-linking programme has also begun with strong central backing.

I have personally met Narendra Modi ji many times and received his guidance. For me, such opportunities have always been a matter of great fortune. He is also like the head of our larger family, and whenever we share an issue, he invariably provides a solution. He never mixes two things: when it is a party matter, he never brings government into it, and when it is a government matter, he never brings party politics into it. Even in meetings, discussions are structured separately for party and development matters. May this great national leader continue to serve the nation, and may he be blessed with a long and healthy life.