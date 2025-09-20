'Not Our Employee': HDFC Bank On Viral Audio Of Woman Abusing CRPF Jawan For Loan Recovery |

Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Friday issued a clarification after a viral audio clip of a woman allegedly abusing a CRPF jawan during a loan-related phone call sparked outrage on social media. The bank stated that the woman heard in the recording was wrongly identified as one of its employees, stressing that such behaviour is unacceptable and not representative of its values.

The controversy began after the audio clip circulated widely online, with several users claiming that the woman, identified as a banker, worked for HDFC Bank. In the recording, the woman can be heard mocking the soldier’s profession and using abusive language during what appeared to be a dispute over loan disbursement.

HDFC Bank Responds To Viral Video

HDFC Bank responded immediately with a public statement on X, saying, “This is with reference to an audio clip circulating on social and online media, where a lady is heard speaking disrespectfully to a CRPF personnel. Multiple posts have incorrectly identified her as an employee of HDFC Bank. We would like to clarify that this individual is not an employee of HDFC Bank. The conduct heard in the clip is neither acceptable nor does it reflect our values as an organisation.”

Viral Audio Reveals Abuse Against CRPF Jawan

The audio, however, triggered widespread anger as the woman was heard using deeply derogatory remarks. She allegedly told the jawan that he was “uneducated” and insulted him for serving in the CRPF, claiming that his financial struggles reflected his poor background. At one point, she reportedly said, “You are uneducated, that’s why you have been sent to the border. That’s why your children are born disabled.”

She also belittled the jawan for living on loans, mocked his service to the nation, and dared him to take any action against her, boasting of her own links to an Armed Forces family. The harsh words drew sharp criticism from netizens, who demanded strict action against her and sought clarification from the bank. While the soldier’s identity has not been disclosed, authorities are looking into the origin of the call and whether the woman is affiliated with any financial institution.