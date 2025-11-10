Powai Hostage Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Awaits Crucial FSL Report In Sensational Kidnapping Of 17 Minors

Powai kidnapping case | FPJ? Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The sensational Powai kidnapping case, in which 17 minors were allegedly held hostage, had sent shockwaves across the city. The investigation, led by the Mumbai Crime Branch, has now reached a crucial stage, with officials confirming that they are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report a key piece of evidence expected to significantly advance the probe once received.

Crime Branch Units 2 & 8 Lead Joint Investigation

The investigation is being handled jointly by Crime Branch Units 2 and 8. According to police sources, several technical pieces of evidence have been sent to the FSL for detailed analysis, including mobile data, audio and video recordings, digital devices, and materials seized from the crime scene. The final forensic report is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the legal course of the case.

Police Seek Priority Examination From FSL

To prevent further delays in receiving the report, the police have initiated follow-up communication with the FSL and filed a special petition before the court, requesting priority examination of the submitted evidence. The hearing on this petition is currently underway, officials confirmed.

FSL Report To Be Turning Point In Case

Investigators said the charges against the accused will largely depend on the forensic findings.

“The FSL report will be a turning point in the case and will determine the next phase of legal action,” an officer stated.

Once the report is submitted, police expect the investigation to gain momentum, paving the way for stricter legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the city continues to closely follow developments in one of Mumbai’s most shocking recent crimes.