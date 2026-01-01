Mahayuti Alliance Gains Momentum In Maharashtra Civic Polls with 21 Unopposed Wins Across State, Setting Early Political Tone

Mahayuti Alliance | ANI

Mumbai: A total of 21 candidates from the ruling Mahayuti alliance have already secured unopposed victories across the state, giving the alliance an early edge even before polling. With the scrutiny of nomination papers completed, political parties across Maharashtra have stepped up strategic moves during the withdrawal phase, delivering tactical blows to rivals ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Rapid political developments are being witnessed across the state, with alliances formed in some cities, front-based contests in others, and several parties choosing to go solo in select civic bodies. In a significant development, several candidates have been elected unopposed in different municipal corporations.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Sees Strong Mahayuti Start

In the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance has secured nine unopposed councillors in the 122-member civic body. Of these, five are from the BJP and four from the Shiv Sena, giving the Mahayuti a strong head start. With 62 seats required to form the civic body, the alliance is now just 53 seats short, significantly boosting morale among party workers.

The BJP’s unopposed candidates in KDMC include Rekha Chaudhary (Ward 18), Asawari Navre (Ward 26-C), Ranjana Penkar (Ward 26-B), Manda Patil, and Jyoti Pawan Patil (Ward 24-B). Jyoti Patil’s election increased the BJP’s tally of unopposed candidates in KDMC to five.

On the Shiv Sena side, three candidates from Panel No. 24 — Ramesh Mhatre, Vishwanath Rane, and Vrushali Ranjit Joshi — were elected unopposed, while Harshal Rajesh More from Ward 28-A also secured an unopposed win. Harshal More is the son of MLA Rajesh More. The unopposed victories followed the withdrawal of all independent candidates, allowing the Shiv Sena to dominate in these wards. The developments are being credited to the political strategy of MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde.

BJP Opens Account in Other Corporations

In Bhiwandi, BJP candidate Sumit Patil was elected unopposed from Ward Committee No. 17-B, marking a historic moment as it is the first unopposed victory in the city in the last 24 years. Sumit Patil is the nephew of former Union Minister Kapil Patil. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally congratulated Sumit Patil and Kapil Patil over the phone, stating that the victory would mark the beginning of BJP’s success in Bhiwandi.

In Panvel, BJP candidate Nitin Patil won unopposed from Ward No. 18-B.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, BJP’s Ravi Landge was elected unopposed from Ward 6-B in the Bhosari Assembly constituency. Notably, Landge had also opened BJP’s account in the civic body during the 2017 elections by dismantling the NCP’s stronghold. This time, following the rejection of an NCP candidate’s nomination and the withdrawal of independent candidates after negotiations, Landge secured his second consecutive unopposed victory, triggering celebrations among BJP workers.

Dhule and Jalgaon See Strategic Wins

In Dhule, BJP secured three unopposed victories. Surekha Chandrakant Ugle was elected unopposed from Ward 17 after both independent candidates withdrew their nominations. This marked BJP’s third consecutive unopposed victory in the civic polls, following earlier wins by Ujjwala Ranjit Bhosale (Ward 1-A) and Jyotsna Patil (Ward 6-B). BJP leaders claimed that more unopposed wins may follow, forcing opposition parties to rethink their strategy.

In Jalgaon, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) emerged stronger than the BJP in the unopposed race. While the BJP secured one unopposed seat, the Shiv Sena ensured the unopposed election of three candidates by Thursday evening, highlighting the party’s growing influence in the civic body.

Among them, Dr. Gaurav Chandrakant Sonawane, son of Shiv Sena MLA Chandrakant Sonawane, was elected unopposed from Ward 18-A after a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate withdrew. Manoj Chaudhary from Ward 9-A and Pratibha Gajanan Deshmukh from Ward 9-B were also elected unopposed after independent candidates withdrew their nominations. Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil is being credited with engineering these victories, achieving what party leaders described as a political “hat-trick.”

NCP (Ajit Pawar) Opens Account in Ahilyanagar

In Ahilyanagar, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP opened its account with the unopposed election of Kumar Wakle from Ward 8-D, along with another candidate Prakash Bhangare from ward no 14, strengthening the party’s presence in the civic body.

Party-wise Unopposed Wins

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 12 seats

(Kalyan-Dombivli – 5, Panvel – 1, Jalgaon – 1, Bhiwandi – 1, Dhule – 3, Bhosari – 1

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction): 7 seats

(Kalyan-Dombivli – 4, Jalgaon – 3 )

Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction):2 seats

(Ahilyanagar – 2)

Mahayuti Gains Upper Hand in Kalyan-Dombivli

