Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Reward Accident-Free Drivers Under ‘Safe Travel’ Road Safety Campaign

Mumbai, Jan 01:

Mumbai, Jan 01: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will reward drivers with long records of accident-free service as part of its statewide ‘Safe Travel’ road safety campaign, launched at the start of the new year.

Cash award for drivers with over 25 years of accident-free service

Under the initiative, drivers who have completed five, ten and fifteen years of accident-free service will receive special recognition, while those with more than 25 years without a single accident will be honoured with a Rs 25,000 cash award, along with a certificate and a memento. These senior drivers will also be felicitated along with their spouses, officials said.

Safety a collective responsibility, says MSRTC

MSRTC officials stated that maintaining an accident-free record is a collective responsibility, involving not only drivers but also conductors and mechanical staff, all of whom undergo regular training and sensitisation programmes.

Due to these sustained safety efforts, the number of accidents involving MSRTC buses remains significantly lower than those involving private vehicles, officials added.

'सुरक्षित प्रवासा'चा संकल्प, एस टी महामंडळाचे राज्यव्यापी सुरक्षितता अभियान . . . pic.twitter.com/9dilZRW1qe — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) January 1, 2026

Month-long campaign launched across Maharashtra

The month-long safety campaign, running from January 1 to January 31, 2026, is being implemented simultaneously across the corporation—from the central office to every depot across Maharashtra.

The campaign was formally inaugurated on Thursday at Mumbai Central in the presence of MSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr Madhav Kusekar.

Training and health checks to be intensified

As part of the initiative, the state-run transport body will intensify driver training programmes, periodic medical examinations, awareness sessions and motivational activities aimed at preventing road accidents.

Passenger safety remains core principle

Officials said that passenger safety has remained MSRTC’s core principle for the past 77 years. Popularly known as the ‘Red Bus’, the corporation continues to serve as a trusted transport lifeline for millions across Maharashtra, built on a reputation for safety and reliability.

“Through the ‘Safe Travel’ campaign, MSRTC aims to further motivate its workforce and reiterate its commitment that ensuring a safe journey for passengers remains the corporation’s foremost responsibility,” an official added.

