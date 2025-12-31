Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Launch Fortnightly Cleanliness Drive Across All Bus Stations In State

MSRTC launches a fortnightly cleanliness drive across bus stations in Maharashtra to improve hygiene and passenger safety | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 31: In an effort to enhance passenger safety, hygiene and overall travel experience, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to implement a comprehensive cleanliness drive at all its bus stations once every 15 days.

Drive to cover stations, premises and offices statewide

The initiative will cover bus stations, their surrounding premises and administrative buildings across the state, with the objective of providing cleaner, safer and more health-friendly facilities to passengers, while also strengthening the public image of the state-run transport undertaking.

Focus on sanitation and infrastructure upkeep

Under the drive, thorough cleaning will be undertaken at seating areas, floors, walls, glass panels, toilets, drinking water points, women’s waiting rooms and office spaces.

Accumulated garbage, unwanted vegetation, unauthorised hoardings, cobwebs and debris will be removed to ensure a cleaner, more orderly and aesthetically improved environment.

Scientific waste management and water hygiene emphasised

MSRTC officials said special emphasis will be placed on scientific waste management, including the provision of separate bins for waste segregation and proper disposal. Regular maintenance and hygiene of drinking water facilities have also been mandated, keeping in mind the health and safety of both passengers and staff.

Community participation planned for campaign

The fortnightly cleanliness campaign will be implemented with the participation of local civic bodies, social organisations, students, citizens, along with MSRTC officers and employees. Responsibility for strict implementation at each bus station has been assigned to the respective departmental heads.

Officials expect improved passenger experience

Officials expressed confidence that the initiative will significantly improve hygiene standards at bus stations, make them more passenger-friendly and contribute to an overall improvement in service quality, thereby reinforcing commuters’ trust in MSRTC services.

MSRTC’s extensive reach across Maharashtra

Often described as the lifeline of Maharashtra, MSRTC serves more than 90 per cent of the state’s villages and caters to an average of nearly 5.5 million passengers every day.

