MSRTC Adopts Stricter Revenue Monitoring, Warns Depot Managers Against Missing Targets

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has adopted a stricter approach to revenue monitoring and warned of action against depot managers who fail to meet fixed revenue targets.
According to officials, the MSRTC administration has decided to initiate action against depot managers whose depots consistently record revenue lower than the prescribed targets. The move is aimed at improving operational efficiency and boosting overall revenue performance of the state-run transport body.
