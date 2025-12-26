Shia Muslim Leaders To Meet In Lucknow To Discuss Common Civil Code, Social Reforms, And Community Representation

Members of the Shia Muslim community from across the country will be meeting in Lucknow on December 28 to discuss the possibility of a common civil code in India and to demand a commission to assess the social-economic condition of Shias. | X @ians_india

Mumbai: Members of the Shia Muslim community from across the country will be meeting in Lucknow on December 28 to discuss the possibility of a common civil code in India and to demand a commission to assess the social-economic condition of Shias, similar to the Sachar Committee that was created to assess the economic situation of Muslims in general.

Focus on Reforming Social and Religious Practices

Significantly, the community said that they are proposing to reform social practices, especially regarding weddings, mourning, and the excessive expenditure associated with these occasions.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On the implementation of the Common Civil Code (CCC), All India Shia Muslim Personal Law Board General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas says, "The All India Shia Personal Law Board is against the Common Civil Code. We were against the Common Civil Code… pic.twitter.com/EZH5LeHpDo — IANS (@ians_india) December 26, 2025

Mourning rituals, associated with the martyrdom of members of Prophet Muhammad's family, are an important aspect of Shia religious practices and are rooted to the founding of the sect. The meeting will be organised by All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB).

Representation in Parliament and State Legislatures Sought

The organisation has raised the demand for the reconstruction of the Rauza (shrines) of Jannat-ul-Baqi cemetery in Medina, Saudi Arabia, where the tombs of Prophet Muhammad's kin were destroyed by the Wahhabi regime in the early 20th century. The board has demanded that that Shia Muslims receive a share in government relief or benefits proportional to their population, including reservations in jobs based on economic backwardness.

The community claims that they number approximately 80 million - more than a third of India's Muslim population and demanded representation in Parliament and in the state legislatures in proportion to their population.

Condemning Terrorism and Advancing Religious Education

In a statement, the president of the AISPLB, Maulana Syed Sayeem Mehdi, said that the meeting will also discuss legal measures to prevent cases of hate speech and mob lynching related to religious disputes. The board will also discuss what they alleged is the corruption prevalent in Waqf Boards, the sale of Waqf properties, and the Waqf Amendment Act.

The meeting will also discuss bans on hijab and promote programmes presenting what the board called 'the true, authentic, and real image of Islam based in the light of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, to the world'. There will also be discussions on the political and social situation of the Shia Muslim community. The meeting will also condemn terrorism in India and around the world, and proposals to prevent it. Proposals for reform and advancement in the religious and traditional education of Shias worldwide will also feature in the meeting.

Among those who signed the statement were senior Shia leaders such as AISPLB's general secretary, Maulana Yaseeb Abbas, and religious figures, Maulana Zaheer Abbas, Maulana Jafar Abbas, Maulana Anwar Hussain Rizvi, Maulana Aijaz Athar, Maulana Intizam Haider, and Zahir Mustafa.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/