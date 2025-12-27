UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Veer Bal Diwas At Kirtan Samagam, Hails Sikh Gurus’ Legacy Of Sacrifice

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that history is shaped only by those who embody sacrifice and renunciation, as he attended a Kirtan Samagam organised to mark Veer Bal Diwas and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that history is shaped only by those who embody sacrifice and renunciation, as he attended a Kirtan Samagam organised to mark Veer Bal Diwas and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. The programme was held at the Chief Minister’s residence at 5 Kalidas Marg, where a Shabad Path and Kirtan Samagam were organised. The Chief Minister began the event by bowing before the Guru Granth Sahib, following which he listened to Shabad Kirtan and accounts narrating the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sahibzadas.

During the programme, the Chief Minister honoured children who participated in the Kirtan by presenting them with turbans and awards. He also released a booklet titled “Chhote Sahibzade,” highlighting the lives and martyrdom of the Sahibzadas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that observing the martyrdom of Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh as Veer Bal Diwas is a tribute to their supreme sacrifice for faith and the nation. He thanked the Prime Minister for giving national recognition to the day, stating that it reflects the sentiments of the Sikh community across the country. The Chief Minister described the history of the Sikh Gurus as a rare confluence of devotion and strength. He noted that Guru Nanak Dev Ji carried his message across India, while Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and Guru Gobind Singh Ji set lasting examples through their sacrifices and steadfast commitment to values.

Referring to the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the Chief Minister said he had participated in several commemorative programmes during the year. He also recalled that it was during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji that December 26 was announced as Veer Bal Diwas.

Read Also DGCA Panel Submits Confidential Report On IndiGo Crisis That Grounded Thousands Of Flights...

He said that Veer Bal Diwas is now being observed in schools, colleges and offices across the country, and that stories of the Sahibzadas have been included in the curriculum to inspire younger generations.

Highlighting the tradition of langar, he said it symbolises social harmony by transcending caste and religion.

The programme concluded with the recitation of Anand Sahib and Ardaas, after which the Chief Minister, along with ministers including Swatantra Dev Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and Aseem Arun, participated in the langar.