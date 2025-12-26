Unnao Rape Case: CBI Challenges Kuldeep Sengar's Bail In Supreme Court

Unnao Rape Convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar | X @DDNewslive

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenged the Delhi High Court's decision of suspending the life sentence and granting bail to Unnao rape convict and expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Sengar in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The probe agency took the decision after reviewing the orders of the Delhi High Court's division bench. The CBI has decided to file a Special Leave Petition before the apex court at the earliest against the orders of the high court, which granted bail to Sengar after suspending his life sentence.

"The CBI has studied the orders of the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court in the Unnao Rape Case and has decided to file an SLP (Special Leave Petition) before the Hon’ble Supreme Court at the earliest against the orders of the High Court granting bail to the accused by suspension of the sentence," India Today reported, quoting sources in the CBI on Thursday.

Earlier, a plea was filed in the top court challenging the Delhi High Court order suspending Sengar's jail term in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The petition, filed by advocates Anjale Patel and Pooja Shilpkar, has sought a stay on the high court order.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sengar, suspending his sentence while his appeal is pending. However, Sengar will continue to remain in jail for a separate conviction relating to the death of the rape survivor’s father.

The HC suspended Sengar's jail term, who is serving life imprisonment in the rape case, saying he has already served seven years and five months in prison. Sengar was convicted by a trial court in 2019 and sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.