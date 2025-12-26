Tripartite Assam-Karbi Anglong Talks End Without Resolving Illegal Settlement Eviction Dispute

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

Guwahati, December 26: A high-level tripartite meeting between the Assam government, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), and representatives of Karbi organisations ended on Friday without fully addressing the core demands of protestors, leaving tensions simmering in West Karbi Anglong.

Activists Express Dissatisfaction with Outcome

The meeting, held in the backdrop of the ongoing agitation in Kheroni, was attended by representatives of the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS), Karbi Lamet Amei (KLA), senior government officials and KAAC leaders. However, activists leading the fast-unto-death protest expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome, stating that their primary demand—eviction of illegal settlers from PGR and VGR land—was not addressed.

Social activist Angtong Engti, one of the leaders of the fast-unto-death protest, said the discussions failed to deliver concrete assurances.

“Right now, I cannot say much. We need to consult our people before deciding our next course of action,” Engti said after the meeting.

He added that instead of addressing eviction from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land, the government proposed fencing nearly 8,000 bighas of unencroached PGR–VGR land and relocating government offices from those areas.

“The core issue was sidelined. Our demand for eviction from encroached PGR and VGR land was not taken up,” he said.

Engti further stated that the KAAC would file an affidavit before the Gauhati High Court regarding the status of PGR and VGR land, as directed by the court. “But the real concern of the people remains unaddressed,” he added.

He clarified that the meeting was attended by the leaders spearheading the fast-unto-death protest, along with office-bearers of KCS and KLA, but not by other organisations. He warned that if demands continue to be ignored, further agitation may follow.

Activists Express Dissatisfaction with Outcome

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the meeting reached several key decisions aimed at resolving the issue through legal and administrative measures. He said the state government and KAAC would jointly approach the Gauhati High Court for an early resolution of the PGR–VGR matter, with the council filing an affidavit before January 5.

“All government offices located within PGR–VGR areas will be shifted, and vacant PGR–VGR land will be fenced immediately to prevent fresh encroachment,” the Chief Minister said. He also announced that deforestation drives would be undertaken in vacant areas.

Eviction and Compensation Plans Detailed

Sarma further said that all trade licences issued in the last five years to establishments operating on PGR and VGR land would be cancelled, and eviction drives would be carried out against encroachers on government and departmental land, including irrigation department land.

In a significant announcement, the Chief Minister said the family of the person killed during police firing in Kheroni would be provided a government job and ₹10 lakh as ex-gratia compensation. He also said police cases registered against protest leaders would be withdrawn.

Encroachments in Bokolia and other parts of West Karbi Anglong would also be cleared, he added. The next round of talks has been scheduled for January 16 or 17.

The meeting was attended by KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister K.K. Dwivedi, senior government and KAAC officials, and representatives of various Karbi organisations.

While the government projected the talks as constructive, protest leaders maintained that the core issue of land protection remains unresolved, leaving the situation tense and uncertain in the hill district.